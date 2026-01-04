Dom Taylor banned from all PDC events and World Darts Championship prize money removed after failed drugs test

Dom Taylor has been banned from all PDC events following his failed drugs test, the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) have confirmed, while he has also been stripped of his World Darts Championship prize money.

In December, it was announced the 27-year-old Englishman, who had beaten Oskar Lukasiak 3-0 in the first round, had been suspended after the DRA was notified of an "adverse analytical finding" from a test conducted on December 14.

Taylor has since apologised for "blatant lying" after he was thrown out of the World Championship. Players are tested on a random basis at Alexandra Palace.

The PDC Order of Merit has also been updated after the conclusion of the World Championship, and Taylor's £25,000 winnings in line with the increased prize pot this year have been removed, the result of which means Taylor now ranks 68th and is outside the top 64 that earns a one-year PDC tour card.

Taylor served a one-month ban earlier this year after failing a drugs test at the Players Championship Finals in November 2024, reduced from two years after he agreed a UKAD-approved three-month Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

A DRA statement read: "On 19 December, the DRA was notified of an adverse analytical finding in respect of the player Dom Taylor resulting from a test conducted on 14 December. As a result of this and in line with relevant DRA processes, Dom Taylor has been suspended from participating in any DRA regulated events with immediate effect.

"This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA Anti-Doping Rules.

"The DRA will not be making any further comment pending the outcome of this confidential process."

Taylor had impressed on his Ally Pally debut in a first-round win over Oskar Lukasiak with three 100+ checkouts

In a previous post on his Facebook page, Taylor apologised for the failed test. He said that personal traumas in his life had contributed to his situation and that he will be "getting the help I need".

He wrote: "The first thing I need to say is sorry!

"I am sorry to every single one of my family, friends, sponsors, management team and most of important of all, you guys, all my fans be it outside of darts or inside of darts, the game/sport I love the most.

"Also I need to apologise for blatant lying to you all in my interview after my win against Oskar last week, as I have been lying to myself and everyone else around me.

"I did complete and finish the course that I was required to do at the end of last/beginning of this year, along with everything else I was required to do and sanctions."

Taylor was asked about his ban following his first-round win and said: "Biggest let-down of my life. But I've rebounded back, and here we are."