World Grand Prix predictions: Who wins? Which seed falls first? Luke Littler and Luke Humphries star

Laura Turner and Michael Bridge make their predictions for the 2024 World Grand Prix on the latest Love The Darts podcast. Who wins? Which seed falls first?

Luke Humphries bids to join Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen in becoming the third player to retain the coveted crown as teenage sensation Luke Littler makes his World Grand Prix debut.

The unique double-start event - which will be played at Leicester's Mattioli Arena from October 7-13 live on Sky Sports - will see a star-studded line-up battling it out across seven days of action in the East Midlands.

Who wins?

Laura Turner

"It's difficult but I'm going to go for Luke Littler. We are boring but I'm going for Littler to play Gary Anderson in the final."

Michael Bridge

"I respect Luke Humphries professionalism and every tournament he enters he wants to win. When he lost on the Pro Tour he looked really disappointed but I'm going to go with him and it's boring, but I just feel he's got that in him.

"He's determined to win this and retain it, so Stephen Bunting will beat him in the first round..."

Rod Studd

"Chris Dobey. In superb form and has reached a semi-final and two quarter-finals in this event in the past."

Stuart Pyke

"Going for Luke Humphries to do it again. He has special memories of winning this. This is where it all started. The incredible run which has seen him crowned World Champion and mop up a host of big TV titles."

Image: Can Ryan Searle lift his first major title?

Abigail Davies

"Life would be pretty boring if I just picked Van Gerwen to win it for a seventh time or Luke Humphries to retain the title, so I'm going to go for a bit of an outsider in 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle. He missed seven darts to win on the Euro Tour in Switzerland recently. I've still not got over that disappointment, but I really hope that he has.

"He is the best in the world on double top in my opinion. He's never won more than one title in a year in his career but I'm backing him to do it."

Polly James

"It's time for Luke Littler to flex his muscles again and show his darting prowess on a big stage because he does not want to be embarrassed or fuming like he was in Blackpool at the World Matchplay. If he can get past the first round then he will be flying. Gary Anderson has been playing brilliantly at the moment and my heart says Ryan Searle is due a good run."

First seed to fall?

Image: Rob Cross faces a tough task against 17-year-old Luke Littler

Michael Bridge

"I think it will be Rob Cross. I'm going for Luke Littler to get the better of Rob Cross. I think Littler will enjoy this format."

Laura Turner

"I would agree because I've also picked Luke to beat Cross and also the form we've seen from Cross in previous years."

Which unseeded player goes the furthest [Excluding Littler and Anderson]?

Michael Bridge

"If Searle gets off to a good start and beats Nathan Aspinall, which I can see, or Damon Heta, because I feel there's a major in him."

Laura Turner

"I'd say Ross Smith if he can get past Gian van Veen he'll fancy his chances. I could say any of them."

What is the must-watch first-round tie?

Image: Gary Anderson faces Michael Smith in a cracking first-round tie

Laura Turner

"They all offer something really good but I think Michael Smith and Gary Anderson could be a real belter of a match and I think it's the format that makes it really interesting. I don't think you want to miss any of them because they've all got a lot to offer."

Michael Bridge

"Luke Woodhouse and Dimitri van den Bergh will be a good game. I know how determined Luke is to move up and then there's a battle of the top lads derby with Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen. You can't go wrong with the Grand Prix."

What live darts is next on Sky Sports?

Live darts returns to Sky Sports with the BoyleSports World Grand Prix in Leicester from October 7-13, featuring some of the sport's very biggest stars.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Then in November, the Grand Slam of Darts will be hosted in Wolverhampton as Luke Humphries looks to defend his title.

Attention then turns to the turn of the year and the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship, beginning on December 15, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

