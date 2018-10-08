Michael van Gerwen plans to continue winning for 'the next few years'

4:40 Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix after beating Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix after beating Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen fired an ominous warning to the rest of the darts world, telling the Darts Show podcast his World Grand Prix success was just the start.

The world No 1 beat Peter 'Snakebite' Wright on Saturday night to claim a fourth Grand Prix at the venue where he claimed his first major victory in 2012 with victory over Mervyn King.

It set the Dutchman on the way to domination and as the darts year enters the business end the tour, he plans to use his Dublin success as a catalyst to add to his 2018 haul of 18 titles already.

"It always brings back memories," he told episode two of The Darts Show podcast, which is out later this week.

Even though I didn't play my best game, I know I'm still better than anyone. MVG

"It's not too bad, I think it's probably three times as much as the second [most] - so everyone will will have to deal with me for the next few years."

Van Gerwen was not at his best in the final but picked off the deciding leg in three of the opening five sets at the Citywest Hotel before running away with the last two.

"I had a phenomenal average until the final when I didn't perform how I could. But I did the right things at the right moments.

"I can only be happy and proud because the pressure was on me. The pressure is on me all the time.

"Even though I didn't play my best game, I know I'm still better than anyone. You need to keep believing in yourself as I always do.

"People can say whatever they want but I believe in myself. If you don't believe in yourself then something is really wrong. People know that I am a big believer and I need to keep it that way.

"People were writing things that I didn't like so I needed to prove that I'm still the best. That's what I did."

Van Gerwen's Grand Prix means of the major TV titles this year he has now added a second after his Premier League win in May - Gary Anderson has the UK Open, World Matchplay and the Champions League under his beslt and the pair look set to duke it out all the way to Alexandra Palace.

The Finals of the Players Championships, European Champions and World Series are slated for the next few months alongside the Grand Slam and MvG is the defending champion in all four events.

