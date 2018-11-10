WATCH: Stephen Bunting's sublime 170 finish at the Grand Slam of Darts

0:20 Stephen Bunting landed a majestic 170 checkout during his match with Martin Schindler. Stephen Bunting landed a majestic 170 checkout during his match with Martin Schindler.

Stephen Bunting landed a sensational 170 finish as he recorded a 5-3 win over Martin Schindler on the opening day of the Grand Slam of Darts.

'The Bullet'- appearing in his third Grand Slam, faced in-form German star Schindler in his Group G opener after both men came through Monday's qualifier to seal their spots in Wolverhampton.

The opening two legs were shared before Bunting produced a roof-raising 170 checkout for a 12-dart hold of throw in the third.

There was little to choose between the pair throughout the contest, but the solitary break of throw came in the eighth and final leg, as Bunting converted a two-dart 61 finish to claim a vital victory.

The former Lakeside champion wasn't at his vintage best, but he produced the goods when required; averaging 91 and converting 36% of his attempts at double to prevail.

Bunting will face fellow Group G winner Mensur Suljovic on Sunday afternoon, and speaking to Sky Sports after his win over Schindler, 'The Bullet' revealed his confidence is returning after he was on the verge of quitting the game.

"I've worked hard all year really to get my game up to scratch. I felt really confident; I practiced well this afternoon and I'm just happy with the win to be fair," said Bunting.

"Like I said, a couple of months back I was thinking about quitting. I feel confident in myself and I've come to this tournament with no expectations, just carry on doing what I'm doing and I'm looking forward to it.

"I was seeing a sports psychologist and he really helped me through the situation. I was getting home from tournaments and not wanting to be at home, not wanting to be at a tournament and feeling really down.

"Now I'm loving it again. I'm loving being on the big stages in front of the big crowds and it's a nice place to be again."

