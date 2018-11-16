Gerwyn Price beats Simon Whitlock in heated Grand Slam of Darts encounter

1:19 Watch the heated moment between Simon Whitlock and Gerwyn Price Watch the heated moment between Simon Whitlock and Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price pipped Simon Whitlock in the deciding leg of a bad-tempered Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final on Friday.

Price won 16-15 having not led at any previous point of a tie in which he irritated his opponent and the referee. He will next play Mensur Suljovic, who beat Dimitri van den Bergh 10-6.

Price's fraught conversation with the referee

Whitlock was forced to keep his cool in the face of Price's mind-games which briefly threatened to spill over.

Whitlock led 9-5 but as Price's theatrics continued, the deficit lessened until the score was 10-10. They bickered as tensions rose.

Price was celebrating wildly and exchanged angry words with referee Russ Bray, who was telling him to calm down.

Price missed a dart to lead for the first time at 12-12, missed another to draw level at 14-14, then missed one to win the match at 15-15.

Whitlock missed five match darts and Price stole an unlikely win.

A 167 finish by Mensur Suljovic

Earlier, Suljovic checked out from 167, 101 and 174 to move into doubles figures by which point Van den Bergh, who hit a nine-darter earlier this week, was badly struggling to keep pace.

Suljovic threw six perfect darts to go 12-6 up then reeled off three consecutive legs to confirm a semi-final spot.

Michael van Gerwen plays Jonny Clayton and Gary Anderson faces Michael Unterbuchner in the other quarter-finals on Saturday.

