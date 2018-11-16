The BDO's greatest victories at the Grand Slam of Darts

Michael Unterbuchner is the first German to reach the Grand Slam quarter-finals

Michael Unterbuchner caused one of the biggest upsets at this year's Grand Slam of Darts with a superb victory over James Wade, to keep the BDO flag flying in Wolverhampton.

Wade was bidding to win a third consecutive televised major and he was a comprehensive favourite against the German, who came from relative obscurity to reach the Lakeside semi-finals back in January.

But, the man nicknamed 'T-Rex' produced a nerveless display to end Wade's 13-match winning run and secure a spot in the quarter-finals on his Grand Slam debut.

This means since the tournament's inception in 2007, the BDO has had at least one quarter-final representative in nine of the 12 stagings, with 2014-2016 proving to be their only barren period.

However, Scott Waites remains the only BDO star to have lifted the Grand Slam title, and Unterbuchner will have to defeat Gary Anderson and potentially Michael van Gerwen if he is to replicate Waites' heroics.

Following Unterbuchner's win in Wolverhampton on Thursday night, we look back and reflect on some of the BDO's biggest victories at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Michael Unterbuchner vs James Wade - 2018 Last 16

Following Glen Durrant's unfortunate group-stage exit, many predicted that this would be the fourth occasion in Grand Slam history when no BDO player progressed to the quarter-finals.

Unterbuchner had booked his flight home for Friday morning as he was not expecting to defeat the rampant 'Machine', but the BDO World Trophy finalist produced a clinical display to stun the nine-time major winner.

After Wade won the opening leg, Unterbuchner reeled off four consecutive legs to take command at 4-1. Wade reduced the arrears to 5-4 but the German then produced a series of fine finishes to extend his lead to 9-4.

Wade threatened an unlikely comeback but Unterbuchner held his nerve; prevailing with a 93 average, three maximums and a 37 per cent checkout success rate to reach the quarter-finals on debut.

Scott Waites vs James Wade - 2010 Final

Scott Waites produced one of the greatest comebacks in Grand Slam history to lift the 2010 title

Scott Waites is the only BDO player to have lifted the Grand Slam title and he did so in sensational style, with an incredible comeback victory over Wade in the 2010 final.

The Yorkshireman defeated Adrian Lewis, Raymond van Barneveld, Co Stompe and Steve Beaton to reach the final in Wolverhampton for the second consecutive year.

However, it appeared that Waites would be denied again as Wade stormed into an 8-0 lead, only for the BDO star to stage an astonishing fightback.

Waites won five straight legs to reduce the arrears to 8-5, before levelling at nine apiece. 'The Machine' was shell-shocked and Waites powered on to prevail 16-12 and scoop the £100,000 winner's prize.

Ted Hankey vs Phil Taylor - 2010 Group Stage

Ted Hankey edged out Phil Taylor in a thriller back in 2010

Phil Taylor claimed six Grand Slam titles at the Wolverhampton Civic and his solitary defeat against a BDO player came in the 2010 group stage, against an inspired Ted Hankey.

Taylor and Hankey were both reigning world champions in their respective codes and it was a hugely-anticipated showdown.

'The Power' was wearing glasses on stage for the first time, but 'The Count' fired in a magnificent 103.75 average to record a famous deciding-leg win over Taylor; sealing the deal with a 14-dart hold.

Hankey topped the group after also claiming wins over Wes Newton and Van Gerwen, but he was knocked out by Beaton in round two, who then dumped out Taylor in an epic quarter-final.

Glen Durrant vs Peter Wright - 2017 Group Stage

Glen Durrant defeated Peter Wright in last year's group-phase, before Snakebite secured revenge in the last eight

BDO world champion Durrant produced an exquisite display to defeat world No 2 Peter Wright 5-2 on the opening day of the 2017 Grand Slam.

'Duzza' narrowly lost out to Anderson and Van Barneveld on his Grand Slam debut 12 months earlier, but he produced a virtuoso performance to stun Snakebite last year.

Durrant averaged 106.05, fired in three maximums and converted 45 per cent of his attempts at double, while also converting finishes of 76 and 121.

He then defeated Dave Chisnall in the last 16 before the pair collided once again, as Wright gained revenge with a 16-10 win, despite Durrant wiring double 12 for a nine-darter.

