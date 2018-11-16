PDC and Michael van Gerwen on darts' Rainbow Laces activation

1:22 The PDC have launched their support of the Rainbow Laces campaign at the Grand Slam of Darts this weekend The PDC have launched their support of the Rainbow Laces campaign at the Grand Slam of Darts this weekend

The Rainbow Laces campaign is making its debut in darts at the Grand Slam this weekend - and Michael van Gerwen is among those lending his support.

The world number one has spoken about the importance of the initiative which aims to "make sport everyone's game" by raising awareness of LGBT+ inclusion.

The PDC are activating the campaign for the first time in darts as the Grand Slam tournament comes to its conclusion in Wolverhampton on Saturday and Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

PDC chief executive Matthew Porter and referee Huw Ware are helping to make darts everyone's game (pic: Lawrence Lustig)

The organisation's chief executive Matthew Porter says: "By supporting the Rainbow Laces campaign, we are showing that our sport, both on and off the oche, is open to everybody."

PDC referee Huw Ware says he is "happy and honoured" to become an LGBT ambassador for the sport, while in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, he added: "I happen to be the only openly gay male in darts - that is only one part of my identity, but it's an important one."

Watch the video above to learn more about the PDC's support for the Rainbow Laces campaign.

Watch the Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports all this week.

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride and supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which is receiving its annual activation across British sport until December 7.

Contact us at Sky Sports if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT inclusion.