PDC boss Barry Hearn says Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson could face punishment over Grand Slam of Darts final

PDC Chairman Barry Hearn says Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson could face disciplinary action after their ill-tempered Grand Slam of Darts final on Sunday night.

Price stunned Anderson 16-13 to win his first major PDC title but there was plenty of bad blood between the pair during the final as the two men exchanged verbals and squared up in the 15th and 28th legs.

Anderson was upset at Price's slow play and over-exuberant celebrations but Hearn thinks the Scot could also be in hot water for his behaviour in Wolverhampton.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Hearn said: "Disciplinary action falls outside of my remit completely.

"That comes under the auspices of the DRA (The Darts Regulation Authority) that handles all of the disciplinary matters.

"We have forwarded a copy of the programme and also statements from our tournament directors.

"They are looking at it.

"The idea of celebrations is certainly not taboo, it's probably more encouraged than taboo.

"We want to see the passion, but the question the DRA will have to answer is, did Gerwyn Price step over that line of celebration to the point of gamesmanship?"

Asked whether Anderson could face punishment, he said: "Yes, absolutely.

"He certainly infringed on the rules - you're not allowed to be in that exclusion zone behind the oche until the other player has taken his darts out of the board.

"So we may well find this piece of drama has a bit more to run yet. There's going to be lots of statements and lots of questions flying around on both sides of this.

PDC Chairman Barry Hearn admits both Price and Anderson could both face action

"Should there be an additional person on stage in an official capacity? That may well be one of the recommendations coming from the DRA.

"We'll wait until the observations of the DRA and their recommendations, and as the governing body we will follow those recommendations."

