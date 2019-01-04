Niels Zonneveld seals PDC Tour card at 2019 European Qualifying School

Niels Zonneveld secured his Tour card at PDC European Qualifying School on Thursday

Niels Zonneveld secured the first PDC Tour card available at the 2019 European Qualifying School in Hildesheim, Germany.

The 20-year-old, who won a PDC Unicorn Development Tour event in 2018, battled through a field of 249 players and averaged 99 as he beat Christian Goedl 5-1 in the final.

Zonneveld, from Uitgeest in the Netherlands, took out 115 in the opening leg before breaking throw in the second.

Austrian Goedl responded in the third, but was then powerless to resist the Dutchman as he clinched the next three legs to secure his tour card.

Zonneveld started his day with a whitewash win over Stefan Nilles. He then powered past Gabriel Florin Olar and Patrick van den Boogaard.

His toughest test came as he recovered from 4-1 down to beat Mike de Decker 5-4.

Victories followed against Sebastian Steyer and Gergely Lakatos as he reached the semi-finals, where he defeated Nico Schlund before his triumph over Goedl.

There are three more guaranteed tour cards available to the winners of each event.

Players who fail to secure a tour card earn ranking points per victory in each full round of the event (which does not include byes). These will be used to form the Q School Orders of Merit, with further PDC Tour cards to be awarded to players from the European Qualifying School Order of Merit.

