Barry Hearn praises Glen Durrant for delivering under pressure to secure PDC Tour Card

0:54 Barry Hearn says he is delighted to see Glen Durrant earn his PDC Tour Card after turning things around at Q School Barry Hearn says he is delighted to see Glen Durrant earn his PDC Tour Card after turning things around at Q School

Glen Durrant “showed his mettle” to earn a coveted two-year PDC Tour Card through Qualifying School, says Barry Hearn.

The three-time BDO world champion secured his switch to the PDC via ranking points allocated to players throughout the four-day event, to form the UK Q School Order of Merit.

Durrant, competing in his first Q School, followed early exits on the opening two days, before Saturday's semi-final and a run to the last 16 on Sunday was enough for him to be among 19 successful players.

Glen Durrant is now a PDC player for 2019 and 2020

"I shouldn't be biased but I am so pleased to see Glen Durrant (earn his PDC Tour Card) because he must have been under the hugest pressure," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"He is a three-time BDO champion and suddenly after two rounds it doesn't look too good. But he showed his mettle. Semi-final on the third day, did enough on the fourth day.

"I know he is excited to play the tour - as he should be, as all these kids should be. They have got £14,15 million to play for, the chance to change their lives."

The best woodcutters in the world, when given 4 hours to chop down an almighty tree, spend 3 hours sharpening their axe! @OfficialPDC @BDOdarts @HarrowsDarts @HarlequinSports @SMC_Flooring @UltiWindowsNE - I am now a PDC player — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) January 20, 2019

Durrant compared the achievement on the same level as his victories at Lakeside and conceded he felt the spotlight was firmly on his shoulders in Wigan.

Hearn, who was speaking at the PDC annual awards dinner on Monday, says those who have sealed their status as a PDC professional for 2019 and 2020 are well aware of the opportunities they have unlocked.

"Some of the newcomers are here," he added.

MVG crowned player of the year

"It's a bit like, we are in the Dorchester, we are at the awards dinner, there are famous people and they suddenly realise I am here on merit because I am delivering sporting drama that the nation wants to see and indeed now the world wants to see.

"I don't think it can get any better."

Don't forget that the Premier League action gets underway on Thursday, February 7 in Newcastle. You can also stay up to date by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news and interviews by heading to www.skysports.com/darts