Premier League Darts - The aftermath of what happened in Glasgow

Michael van Gerwen eased past Mensur Suljovic to move top of the Premier League, as Raymond van Barneveld fought back from the brink to claim a point against Gerwyn Price in Glasgow.

Van Gerwen is bidding to top the league phase for the seventh year in succession and he is the only player to currently hold a 100 per cent record in this year's competition, after James Wade was beaten by Rob Cross and Price was pegged back by Van Barneveld.

The results Peter Wright 6-6 Michael Smith Rob Cross 7-4 James Wade Raymond van Barneveld 6-6 Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney 7-3 Glen Durrant Mensur Suljovic 3-7 Michael van Gerwen

Three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant also made his first televised appearance as a PDC player, but he was beaten by a clinical Daryl Gurney, while Peter Wright and Michael Smith shared the spoils in the evening's curtain-raiser.

What comes next? Night Three - Thursday, February 21 at the 3Arena, Dublin Gerwyn Price vs James Wade Steve Lennon vs Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney Mensur Suljovic vs Raymond van Barneveld

The best checkout

0:40 Daryl Gurney took out two 121 finishes to defeat three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant Daryl Gurney took out two 121 finishes to defeat three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant

Gurney produced two brilliant 121 finishes en route to recording a 7-3 victory over debutant Durrant, converting seven of his nine attempts at double to clinch his first win of this year's Premier League.

Moment of the night

3:08 Raymond van Barneveld paid tribute to the crowd in Glasgow after the Dutchman claimed a point from 6-2 down against Gerwyn Price Raymond van Barneveld paid tribute to the crowd in Glasgow after the Dutchman claimed a point from 6-2 down against Gerwyn Price

Van Barneveld received an incredible reception as he made his final Premier League appearance in Glasgow, and the five-time world champion fought back from 6-2 down to claim a point against Price in a dramatic tussle.

"From 6-2 you have to be happy with a point, I couldn't have done it without the crowd - they were amazing as always," said Van Barneveld.

"I feel really proud of myself to get that point, I want to enjoy my last Premier League campaign and I think tonight was the start of that."

There was even a proposal...

A Valentine's Day proposal at the darts as Michael got on one knee and asked Bozenia to be his wife. She said yes!

What did the experts think?

We thought there would be a lot of draws because the standard is so close apart from Michael van Gerwen. What we've seen is that these players can reel off four, five legs on the bounce. Wayne Mardle

How will the 'contenders' fare?

1:06 We take a look at the nine contenders joining Premier League Darts for the 2019 season. We take a look at the nine contenders joining Premier League Darts for the 2019 season.

Steve Lennon will become the latest contender to enter the fray on Night Three, as he takes on Wright at Dublin's 3Arena.

