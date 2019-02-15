Rob Cross says he is playing somewhere near his best darts again after Premier League win

1:51 After picking up his first Premier League win of 2019, Rob Cross said that he 'lost his smile' last year, but he's now feeling better than ever After picking up his first Premier League win of 2019, Rob Cross said that he 'lost his smile' last year, but he's now feeling better than ever

Former world champion Rob Cross insists he is "enjoying" his darts again after producing a ton-plus average for the second consecutive week in his 7-4 triumph over James Wade in Glasgow on Thursday.

Cross, who reached the Play-Offs of last year's tournament, missed doubles early on in the piece and was typically punished by a clinical Wade but fought back to level at 3-3.

World No 2 Cross hit the bull for a magnificent 85 finish to go 5-3 in front, and that turned out to be the turning point as Cross made no mistakes from thereon in, ending the match with an impressive 102.58 average.

"I missed a few darts early, maybe there were a few nerves but I've been working hard on my game and it's paying off," Cross told Sky Sports.

0:18 Cross nailed this 115 checkout as he fought back to beat Wade Cross nailed this 115 checkout as he fought back to beat Wade

The 28-year-old Hastings thrower found the gruelling nature of being on the road a tough ask as he was unable to replicate the form which took him to Alexandra Palace glory at the start of 2018.

But Cross says he is back to somewhere near his best with life at home putting a smile back on his face.

"I lost my smile last year, but I've come into this year, I've built a lovely relationship with my little girl - I feel on top of the world for that - I see my kids regularly. I have to admit I'm here to play, I'm here to play properly. I feel great.

"I walked into the Premier League last year and I have to admit I didn't have a clue what I was doing. I didn't know what to do, what was next up the following week and it's a horrible situation to be in when you don't know where you're going.

"It's ruthless, it's very ruthless. The Premier League's the nine best players in the world and then you've also got the mishaps (contenders) that are going to cause us trouble. I'm looking forward to it, I'm really feeling great."

Cross meets MVG in a tasty tungsten tussle next Thursday in Dublin

Next up for Cross is a date with world No 1 Michael van Gerwen on night three of the Premier League in Dublin next Thursday.

What comes next? Night Three - Thursday, February 21 at the 3Arena, Dublin Gerwyn Price vs James Wade Steve Lennon vs Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney Mensur Suljovic vs Raymond van Barneveld

The Premier League heads to the 3Arena in Dublin on Thursday, February 21. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts