Michael van Gerwen wins Players Championship Three title in style

Michael van Gerwen was in ruthless mood as he notched the 18th perfect leg of his career on Saturday

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen was at his flamboyant best as he clinched the Players Championship Three title on Saturday.

On day when he hit a stunning nine-darter, the Dutch ace toyed with his opponents as he raced to a second ProTour title of 2019, beating Ian 'Diamond' White 8-5 in the final at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan.

His moment of perfection came in unorthodox style during his third-round clash with Jamie Hughes, landing a 177 and 174 to set up a 150 finish, which he confidently took out with two treble 19s and double 18 to secure the victory.

Nice to try different things 👍🎯😉 https://t.co/KXEhmfDT8r — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 16, 2019

In the final, Van Gerwen was in ruthless form as he averaged 105.7, his highest of the day.

The three-time world champion took out two 160 finishes and a showpiece 170 to clinch the title in style.

The Players Championship double-header continues on Sunday, with a further £75,000 to play for as 128 players compete.

What comes next? Night Three - Thursday, February 21 at the 3Arena, Dublin Gerwyn Price vs James Wade Steve Lennon vs Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney Mensur Suljovic vs Raymond van Barneveld

