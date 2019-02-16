Michael van Gerwen wins Players Championship Three title in style
Last Updated: 16/02/19 8:51pm
World No 1 Michael van Gerwen was at his flamboyant best as he clinched the Players Championship Three title on Saturday.
On day when he hit a stunning nine-darter, the Dutch ace toyed with his opponents as he raced to a second ProTour title of 2019, beating Ian 'Diamond' White 8-5 in the final at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan.
His moment of perfection came in unorthodox style during his third-round clash with Jamie Hughes, landing a 177 and 174 to set up a 150 finish, which he confidently took out with two treble 19s and double 18 to secure the victory.
Nice to try different things 👍🎯😉 https://t.co/KXEhmfDT8r— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 16, 2019
In the final, Van Gerwen was in ruthless form as he averaged 105.7, his highest of the day.
The three-time world champion took out two 160 finishes and a showpiece 170 to clinch the title in style.
The Players Championship double-header continues on Sunday, with a further £75,000 to play for as 128 players compete.
What comes next? Night Three - Thursday, February 21 at the 3Arena, Dublin
|Gerwyn Price
|vs
|James Wade
|Steve Lennon
|vs
|Peter Wright
|Michael van Gerwen
|vs
|Rob Cross
|Michael Smith
|vs
|Daryl Gurney
|Mensur Suljovic
|vs
|Raymond van Barneveld
