Daryl Gurney is bidding to complete a Premier League double over Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney is looking to secure his third straight televised win over Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney is aiming to complete a famous Premier League double over Michael van Gerwen to keep his Play-Off push alive in Manchester.

Gurney currently sits in sixth position with three weeks of league action remaining, but he trails the trio of James Wade, Gerwyn Price and Mensur Suljovic by just the solitary point.

Wade and Price lock horns at the Manchester Arena and 'The Iceman' faces Gurney on Night 15 in Sheffield, therefore the next couple of weeks will ultimately prove decisive in the Northern Irishman's bid to reach the O2 on May 23.

The prospect of facing Van Gerwen in current form is ominous. The Dutchman clinched his third European Tour title of the year in Saarbrucken and has posted averages of 109, 108 and 107 in his last three Premier League outings.

Nevertheless, Gurney defeated Van Gerwen 7-5 when the pair met in Berlin, whilst he also secured Players Championship Finals glory against the World No 1 last November, therefore this fixture holds no fear for 'Super Chin'.

He's also bidding to become just the second player in Premier League history to complete the league double over MVG, with Peter Wright claiming that particular accolade in 2018.

"Unless you're playing your A+ game you're going to get beaten, so it's an easy game to work out." Gurney on facing MVG...

"Unless you're playing your A+ game you're going to get beaten, so it's an easy game to work out," said Gurney, who finished fifth in last year's Premier League.

"Michael knows I can beat him now and I'm sure he's wary of that, but all he wants to do is smash up every player so it won't make a difference to him."

Gurney was the only player to claim maximum points in Birmingham last week, easing past Peter Wright 8-4 to close to within one point of the Play-Off places.

What comes next? Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - Manchester Arena Rob Cross vs Michael Smith Peter Wright vs Mensur Suljovic Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen James Wade vs Gerwyn Price

The two-time major winner enjoyed a strong second-half of the season 12 months ago as he fell just short of reaching the top four, but he's hoping to go one step better this time around.

"I know what I need to do to possibly make the Play-Offs but it's out of my hands with being a point behind the top four, so I've just got to focus on my own games and keep fighting."

The Premier League continues as we head to the Manchester Arena on Thursday, May 2.