Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross can seal Play-Off qualification in Manchester

Van Gerwen and Cross are separated by just the solitary point at the top of the Premier League table

Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross are bidding to secure their Premier League Play-Off places as the darting roadshow heads to the Manchester Arena for Night 14 this Thursday.

Van Gerwen is looking to top the league phase for the seventh consecutive season and he leads Cross by one point with three weeks remaining ahead of the Play-Offs on May 23.

The Dutchman also sits four points ahead of the trio of players from third to fifth, with James Wade, Gerwyn Price and Mensur Suljovic all locked on 15 points in the battle to make the top four.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Play Off Permutations

For Michael van Gerwen to be confirmed in the Play-Offs, he needs to end the night in Manchester five or more points clear of the fifth placed player. If Mensur Suljovic has already lost, Van Gerwen has qualified with a draw. If Suljovic has already drawn, Van Gerwen has qualified with a win.

For Rob Cross to be confirmed in the Play-Offs, he needs to end the night five or more points clear of the fifth placed player. He won't know this immediately after his match, but would if Mensur Suljovic fails to win/draw or after the Wade/Price game.

What comes next? Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - Manchester Arena Rob Cross vs Michael Smith Peter Wright vs Mensur Suljovic Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen James Wade vs Gerwyn Price

Van Gerwen, fresh from his German Darts Open success in Saarbrucken, takes on another play-off chaser Daryl Gurney in Manchester, with the Northern Irishman aiming to complete the league double over MVG.

However, the World No 1 is fully focused ahead of his showdown with 'Super Chin', as he bids to mathematically confirm his place at the O2 Arena in three weeks' time.

"I want to make sure I'm in the Play-Offs but I'm feeling confident about my game at the moment," said Van Gerwen.

"I had a good game with James Wade last week and I did well at the weekend in Germany. It would be great to win in Manchester because I want to keep up this form now going to the Play-Offs."

Gurney has won the pair's last two televised meetings, with his Premier League victory in Berlin preceded by a memorable triumph in the final of last year's Players Championship Finals, but MVG is determined to avoid a repeat.

"If I play like I did in Berlin against him, he can beat me again but if I play like I have been recently, he won't beat me." MVG on Gurney

'Mighty Mike' has posted averages of 109, 108 and 107 in his last three Premier League outings and he's not suffered defeat in the Premier League since succumbing to Gurney on Night Seven.

"He's not going to beat me again," Van Gerwen added.

"If I play like I did in Berlin against him, he can beat me again but if I play like I have been recently, he won't beat me."

Cross could also guarantee his place in the semi-finals for the second straight season if he defeats seventh-placed Michael Smith and other results go in his favour in Manchester.

"I'm going to keep pushing for the next few weeks and I feel my game's been getting better and getting stronger," said Cross.

'Voltage' is without a win in his last two games, having suffered an 8-2 drubbing against Van Gerwen a fortnight ago, before playing out a 7-7 draw against Gerwyn Price last week.

This saw Cross relinquish top spot, but he hasn't given up hope of becoming just the third player in Premier League history to win the league phase.

"Michael's got nothing to lose now so he's going to come out firing, but I'm going up there and playing well and if I get myself right then anything can happen.

"It's all about getting to the finals night in the Premier League and I'm enjoying it. I will keep getting better."

The Premier League continues as we head to the Manchester Arena on Thursday, May 2. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts