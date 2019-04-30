Mensur Suljovic remains in hunt for Premier League Play-Offs at London's O2

Mensur Suljovic remains in the Play-Off hunt with three games to go in the regular season

Mensur Suljovic is regarded as a dark horse to qualify for the Premier League Play-Offs and the Austrian remains quietly confident of making it to London.

Suljovic battled back from 6-2 down to rescue a draw against last year's runner-up Michael Smith at Arena Birmingham last Thursday night to leave him sitting in fifth spot on 15 points along with Gerwyn Price and James Wade.

He faces Peter Wright in Manchester this week before rounding off his campaign against Rob Cross in Sheffield and then a potentially huge encounter against world No 1 Michael van Gerwen in Leeds.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

0:40 Suljovic showcased some of his best finishing earlier in the season with this 136 checkout against Rob Cross in Rotterdam Suljovic showcased some of his best finishing earlier in the season with this 136 checkout against Rob Cross in Rotterdam

DOWNLOAD: THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

With pressure coming from Price, Wade and sixth-placed Daryl Gurney, Serbian-born thrower Suljovic knows he will have very little time to rest on his laurels.

"I'm in good form, really" insisted former Champions League of Darts winner, Suljovic. "I have spoken to my management and told them I'm consistently hitting 100s and 140s. I'm in good form and I never give up.

"My doubles might not be so good, but I have made improvements."

I’m in the Premier League again.

2018 was a good Year, and this is the icing on the cake. I want to do even better in 2019, so watch out.

Thank you to the PDC, Sky Sports and all my Sponsors, most importantly you the fans.

Congratulations also to @MvG180! — Mensur Suljovic (@MensurSuljovic) January 1, 2019

Suljovic's first Premier League campaign was a baptism of fire after he finished ninth in a disappointing campaign. But he says he has learnt from his mistakes and come back a stronger performer on the big stage this season, where he has only lost four of his 13 league matches.

Some of his tactical nous maybe questioned, not least during his two wins against Wade where he appeared to slow his game in order to frustrate his opponent and collect maximum points, but whatever people make of Suljovic there is no doubt that he usually gets the job done.

I'm 100 per cent better than last year because I was so nervous during a lot of matches, but this year I'm not nervous and my form is good. Everything is going well. Mensur Suljovic

"Last year was my first full season so I saw how everything went and what the Premier League is all about. It was new for me but this year I have played better," Suljovic said.

"I'm 100 per cent better than last year because I was so nervous during a lot of matches, but this year I'm not nervous and my form is good. Everything is going well."

0:15 He nailed this spectacular 120 finish during his draw against Michael Smith last week in Birmingham He nailed this spectacular 120 finish during his draw against Michael Smith last week in Birmingham

With a tough run-in to come for Suljovic, he is happy taking one match at a time, starting with Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.

"I hope to play in Vienna and not in Manchester," joked 47-year-old Suljovic. "I will give my best, of course. Peter is not in good form, but he is my friend.

"I will be happy with a 7-7 draw against Peter, honestly. He's a good player and he has nothing to lose, but I will give my best."

Suljovic will head into the match as strong favourite having won five out of his last eight matches in the tournament.

"I am in good form," he said. "Really, I have played well and I've not even had time to practice because I've been busy at the Players Championship. Everything is going good."

DOWNLOAD: THE DARTS SHOW PODCAST

What comes next? Night 14 - Thursday, May 2 - Manchester Arena James Wade vs Gerwyn Price Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright vs Mensur Suljovic Rob Cross vs Michael Smith

Mensur Suljovic was speaking to Sky Sports' Raz Mirza in Birmingham. The Premier League continues as we head to the Manchester Arena on Thursday, May 2. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts