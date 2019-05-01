Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen is 'a god of the game', says Colin Lloyd

Michael van Gerwen will not be adversely affected in the Premier League by a lighter overall schedule, according to Colin Lloyd.

The world No 1 is currently top of the table ahead of Thursday's fixtures, live on Sky Sports at 7pm.

And his decision to skip Players Championship events could pay dividends.

Lloyd told The Darts Show podcast: "Michael is such a god of the game so by having a couple of weeks off, he's not going to fall away from his form.

"He'll soon be taking out 180s and pummelling massive shots."

Van Gerwen has lost just once in this Premier League season, to Daryl Gurney, and rescued a point against all odds when playing Gerwyn Price in an example of his battling spirit.

"Gerwyn was 7-5 up - it was in his hands," Lloyd said.

"When Michael hit the final double he turned around, smiled, looked at Gerwyn as if to say: 'that was your opportunity, son, and you never took it'.

"If Michael gives you those opportunities, as [Phil 'The Power' Taylor] used to, you've got to run over the line.

"If you don't, you will get nothing out of it."

