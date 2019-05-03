Premier League Darts: How the action unfolded in Manchester

0:42 Daryl Gurney secured his third successive televised win over Van Gerwen in Manchester Daryl Gurney secured his third successive televised win over Van Gerwen in Manchester

Daryl Gurney secured his third consecutive televised victory over Michael van Gerwen on a dramatic night of action at the Manchester Arena.

Rob Cross reclaimed top spot after demolishing last year's finalist Michael Smith 8-1, while James Wade maintained third spot after defeating fellow Play-Off hopeful Gerwyn Price in a heated affair.

Elsewhere, Mensur Suljovic extended Peter Wright's winless run to leapfrog Price and move into the top four places with just two weeks of league action remaining.

Here are the best bits from a night of thrills and spills at the Manchester Arena...

The best checkouts

2:25 A collection of the best checkouts from Week 14 of the Premier League including a 144 from Mensur Suljovic A collection of the best checkouts from Week 14 of the Premier League including a 144 from Mensur Suljovic

It was a high-quality night of action in Manchester, featuring 10 ton-plus finishes. The highlight included a spectacular 144 from Suljovic, which inspired him to a crucial 8-6 win over Wright.

Moment of the night

0:42 Daryl Gurney secured his third successive televised win over Van Gerwen in Manchester Daryl Gurney secured his third successive televised win over Van Gerwen in Manchester

Gurney became only the second player in Premier League history to complete the league double over Van Gerwen, securing his third consecutive televised win over the World No 1 in the process.

The controversy

0:36 Gerwyn Price refused to shake James Wade’s hand after losing 8-4 in Manchester Gerwyn Price refused to shake James Wade’s hand after losing 8-4 in Manchester

Wade and Price's clash was touted as being potentially decisive in the race for a top-four spot and 'The Iceman' was left seething after slipping to an 8-4 defeat, storming off stage without shaking Wade's hand.

Tweet of the night

Ruthless finishing from @RobCross180 on the whole, especially when needing less than 300.



Leg 1: 222 in 6 darts

Leg 2: 214 in 6 darts

Leg 3: 251 in 6 darts

Leg 4: 204 in 6 darts

Leg 7: 221 in 5 darts

Leg 8: 225 in 5 darts

Leg 9: 224 in 5 darts#Unibet180 #PremierLeagueDarts 🎯 — Carl Fletcher (@CarlyFletch) May 2, 2019

As it stands

Van Gerwen's hopes of topping the league phase for the seventh successive season suffered a real blow in Manchester.

However, the race for a top-four spot remains captivating, with just two points separating Wade, Suljovic, Gurney and Price. It's all to play for in the final two weeks of league action.

The Premier League continues as we head to The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, on Thursday, May 9. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts