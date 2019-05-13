PODCAST: The Darts Show Episode 15

Michael Smith joined the Darts Show podcast to talk tungsten

Michael Smith, Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster join the Darts Show podcast team to bring you breaking World Cup teams and the latest from the Premier League.

For the first time in a month Michael Bridge, Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville are in the podcast studio and there is plenty to talk about after another busy fortnight on and off the oche.

As well as taking up 'The Challenge', our host guides us through the latest in the Premier League, two-time major champion Lloydy provides his thoughts on all that's been going on and the team have news of the podcast hitting the road.

All our guests have their thoughts on the Premier League as the regular season comes to a close in Leeds with two play-off places still up for grabs.

Michael Smith - Bully Boy celebrates his place in the England World Cup squad by calling in for a chat with time to reflect on a Premier League campaign that hasn't quite delivered and a word of praise for practice partner and Sunday's champion in Germany Ian White.

Wayne Mardle - Hawaii 501 has a bee in his bonnet about a Champions Reception for the world champion, so we hear his thoughts and naturally ask him what he would be serving at a Masters-esque Champions dinner.

Mark Webster - Webby reflects on his season so far, life in the commentary box rather than the oche and the different qualities needed to play in the World Cup.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws talks us through the intensity of competition as tempers threatened to boil between Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price in Sheffield and we get his take on the closest Premier League in years.

The Premier League regular season concludes in Leeds on Thursday, May 16. You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsDarts and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/darts