PODCAST: Premier League Darts Play-Offs special

The Darts Show podcast crew chat to this year's Premier League final four

The Darts Show Podcast was live at Premier League Play-Offs Media Day, speaking to Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, James Wade and Daryl Gurney and playing darts with the semi-finalists.

It's not often you get darts players all in one place, and even less often you get the chance to throw darts with them - so the Darts Show Podcast upped sticks and relocated to The O2 for Media Day.

Presenter Michael Bridge was in attendance for Sky Sports News, Paul Prenderville was there to write previews so the only hard work was persuading Colin Lloyd to come along and as ever our former world No 1 and double major champion was happy to oblige.

The result was a cracking hour of tungsten-filled chat and more including...

Pick Your Question - We attached 21 different questions to each number on the board and got all four player to throw three darts and answer the not always darts-related question.

Michael van Gerwen - the defending champion on Premier League domination and revenge over Superchin.

MVG is favourite to win his fifth Premier League title

Rob Cross - the former world champ has been in great form this year but struggled to turn that into titles, he tells us how Thursday could be the night.

The Challenge - Spurs-supporting Prenderville and Bridge face-off for the right to win Lloydy's Tottenham remote phone charger.

James Wade - The Machine is back and in style and talks to us about his return to the Premier League this year and how he seems to have taken his game onto another level with more majors in the bank.

Daryl Gurney - the only debutant is ready to pick up another huge title, and we ask the secret to his success over MvG after three successive TV wins over the world no 1.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws casts his verdict on who will emerge victorious on Thursday night.

Don't forget to download, subscribe and rate the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast - and you can also find them all On Demand.