German Darts Masters draw: Rob Cross and Max Hopp to clash in Cologne
Michael van Gerwen meets Martin Schindler in his first round tie
By Josh Gorton
Last Updated: 11/07/19 12:03pm
Mensur Suljovic will begin the defence of his German Darts Masters title against Maik Langendorf on Friday night in Cologne, whilst home favourite Max Hopp takes on World No 2 Rob Cross in his opener.
Suljovic claimed his first PDC World Series of Darts title in 2018 with victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh in Gelsenkirchen, with a world record crowd watching on.
The Austrian ace plays Langendorf in the first round on Friday as the second World Series event of 2019 gets underway at the Lanxess Arena.
World No 1 Michael van Gerwen takes on German World Cup star Martin Schindler in his opener, as Van Gerwen bids to recover from his quarter-final exit in last week's US Masters.
German No 1 and former World Youth champion Hopp takes on third seed Cross, whilst 2017 German Darts Masters winner Peter Wright meets Robert Marijanovic.
Two-time world champion Gary Anderson has been drawn against Nico Kurz, as five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld faces a tough test in his final World Series event in Germany, against the emerging Gabriel Clemens.
Players Champion Daryl Gurney takes on PDC Tour Card holder Christian Bunse for a place in the last eight, whilst 2018 World Series of Darts Finals winner James Wade faces fellow left-hander Kevin Munch.
Following the conclusion of the first round on Friday night, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all take place on a bumper session on Saturday.
2019 German Darts Masters
Draw Bracket
(1) Peter Wright v Robert Marijanovic
Gary Anderson v Nico Kurz
(4) Daryl Gurney v Christian Bunse
James Wade v Kevin Munch
(2) Michael van Gerwen v Martin Schindler
Mensur Suljovic v Maik Langendorf
(3) Rob Cross v Max Hopp
Raymond van Barneveld v Gabriel Clemens
Schedule of Play
Friday July 12 (2000 start local time)
First Round
James Wade v Kevin Munch
Gary Anderson v Nico Kurz
Daryl Gurney v Christian Bunse
Peter Wright v Robert Marijanovic
Raymond van Barneveld v Gabriel Clemens
Mensur Suljovic v Maik Langendorf
Michael van Gerwen v Martin Schindler
Rob Cross v Max Hopp
All games best of 11 legs
Saturday July 13 (2000 start local time)
Quarter-Finals
Wright/Marijanovic v Anderson/Kurz
Gurney/Bunse v Wade/Munch
Van Gerwen/Schindler v Suljovic/Langendorf
Cross/Hopp v Van Barneveld/Clemens
Semi-Finals
Wright/Marijanovic/Anderson/Kurz v Gurney/Bunse/Wade/Munch
Van Gerwen/Schindler/Suljovic/Langendorf v Cross/Hopp/Van Barneveld/Clemens
Final
TBC v TBC
All games best of 15 legs