German Darts Masters draw: Rob Cross and Max Hopp to clash in Cologne

Mensur Suljovic won the German Darts Masters in front of a record-breaking crowd of 20,000 last year

Mensur Suljovic will begin the defence of his German Darts Masters title against Maik Langendorf on Friday night in Cologne, whilst home favourite Max Hopp takes on World No 2 Rob Cross in his opener.

Suljovic claimed his first PDC World Series of Darts title in 2018 with victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh in Gelsenkirchen, with a world record crowd watching on.

The Austrian ace plays Langendorf in the first round on Friday as the second World Series event of 2019 gets underway at the Lanxess Arena.

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen takes on German World Cup star Martin Schindler in his opener, as Van Gerwen bids to recover from his quarter-final exit in last week's US Masters.

German No 1 and former World Youth champion Hopp takes on third seed Cross, whilst 2017 German Darts Masters winner Peter Wright meets Robert Marijanovic.

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson has been drawn against Nico Kurz, as five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld faces a tough test in his final World Series event in Germany, against the emerging Gabriel Clemens.

Players Champion Daryl Gurney takes on PDC Tour Card holder Christian Bunse for a place in the last eight, whilst 2018 World Series of Darts Finals winner James Wade faces fellow left-hander Kevin Munch.

Following the conclusion of the first round on Friday night, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all take place on a bumper session on Saturday.

2019 German Darts Masters

Draw Bracket

(1) Peter Wright v Robert Marijanovic

Gary Anderson v Nico Kurz

(4) Daryl Gurney v Christian Bunse

James Wade v Kevin Munch

(2) Michael van Gerwen v Martin Schindler

Mensur Suljovic v Maik Langendorf

(3) Rob Cross v Max Hopp

Raymond van Barneveld v Gabriel Clemens

Schedule of Play

Friday July 12 (2000 start local time)

First Round

James Wade v Kevin Munch

Gary Anderson v Nico Kurz

Daryl Gurney v Christian Bunse

Peter Wright v Robert Marijanovic

Raymond van Barneveld v Gabriel Clemens

Mensur Suljovic v Maik Langendorf

Michael van Gerwen v Martin Schindler

Rob Cross v Max Hopp

All games best of 11 legs

Saturday July 13 (2000 start local time)

Quarter-Finals

Wright/Marijanovic v Anderson/Kurz

Gurney/Bunse v Wade/Munch

Van Gerwen/Schindler v Suljovic/Langendorf

Cross/Hopp v Van Barneveld/Clemens

Semi-Finals

Wright/Marijanovic/Anderson/Kurz v Gurney/Bunse/Wade/Munch

Van Gerwen/Schindler/Suljovic/Langendorf v Cross/Hopp/Van Barneveld/Clemens

Final

TBC v TBC

All games best of 15 legs