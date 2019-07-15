Daryl Gurney on his greatest game in darts

4:43 Daryl Gurney talks us through his greatest game as he beat Gary Anderson in the second round of the 2017 World Matchplay in Blackpool. Daryl Gurney talks us through his greatest game as he beat Gary Anderson in the second round of the 2017 World Matchplay in Blackpool.

In the second of our series, Daryl Gurney chooses his second-round clash against Gary Anderson at the 2017 World Matchplay as his greatest game.

Gurney was making only his second appearance in the tournament having qualified through the ProTour and having beaten Benito van de Pas 11-9 in the first round, his next opponent was the two-time world champion.

Anderson wasted no time in taking a commanding lead before a big finish got Gurney off the mark and three-figure checkouts were to be a feature of the contest.

"I remember taking out a 121 to make it 5-5, that was when I knew I could beat him," Gurney recalls.

"That gave me confidence and I came out after the break and hit an 11-darter.

"We were going toe to toe, and we couldn't break each other's throw. He had me under pressure, even to take out the 70 with the last dart in hand to beat him, he was sitting on a double."

The outsider's run would go on that year as he beat Mensur Suljovic in the quarter-final to set up a semi-final showdown with Peter Wright where Superchin was beaten in a thriller.

