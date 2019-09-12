James Wade wins Players Championship 24 crown with Dave Chisnall win

James Wade maintained his 100 per cent record in ranking finals this year

James Wade claimed his fifth title of 2019 by winning Players Championship 24 with an 8-6 victory over Dave Chisnall in Barnsley.

The Machine has enjoyed a stellar 12 months, starting with his titles at the European Championship in October and the World Series of Darts in November.

He has continued that form through the Pro Tour season, adding a midweek triumph in Barnsley on Wednesday to his earlier successes - it means Wade has won five of the last 16 Players Championship events since his win over Michael Smith in April.

Chizzy has also enjoyed a successful year and after both men had battled through the field to the final, it meant one was going to suffer a first ranking final defeat of 2019 and eventually it was Wade who prevailed after repelling a Chisnall fightback.

"It was a nerve-wracking final," said Wade.

"I thought I was going to have it over and done with a lot quicker than I did but it's onwards and upwards from here."

The Machine powered his way to an early lead with a couple of breaks of throw and continued to push home his advantage, moving to within a leg of the title at 7-3 but Chisnall stood firm to fight back and took out the next three legs.

After a comfortable hold, Chisnall took out 98 in two darts for his first break of throw to stay in the game at 7-5 and then pinned double seven to go within a leg of Wade for the first time.

However, in typical Wade fashion, the world No 8 took out 82 in three darts, thanks to his favourite double 10 to seal the £10,000 winners cheque and head to this weekend's International Darts Open in Riesa in fine form.

Wade began the day with wins over Marko Kantele, Jonathan Worsley and James Richardson before a 105 average accounted for Raymond van Barneveld in the last 16 and a last-leg decider saw off Jermaine Wattimena.

Wade then ended the dream run of Scott Taylor, who reached his second Pro Tour semi-final, despite entering the tournament as a late replacement for Michael van Gerwen, while the highlight of Chisnall's run was a 142 finish to beat Jamie Hughes in the semi-final, Hughes averaging 108 in defeat.

After the opening day had seen a memorable win for Jose De Sousa, the second day of the mid-week ProTour double-header also saw John Henderson hit a nine-dart finish in his last-16 victory over Ron Meulenkamp, while Czech Darts Open winner Jamie Hughes made it three ProTour semi-finals for the year.

