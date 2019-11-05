Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price set to face Mikuru Suzuki

Gerwyn Price will be aiming to defend his Grand Slam of Darts crown in Wolverhampton

The draw for the Grand Slam of Darts has taken place with defending champion Gerwyn Price set to face BDO women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki in a tasty tungsten tussle.

Price and Suzuki are joined by the electrifying Dimitri Van den Bergh and Scotland's Robert Thornton in Group C.

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen, a three-time Grand Slam champion from 2015-2017, returns to Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village from November 9-17 - live on Sky Sports - as he faces Adrian Lewis, Ross Smith, and the in-form Jim Williams in Group A.

The other stand-out fixtures are in Group H as Michael Smith and Glen Durrant are joined by Nathan Aspinall and Martin Schindler.

How it works... The tournament has eight groups of four players which has a mix of PDC qualifiers, PDC Tour Card qualifiers and eight representatives from the BDO circuit, which includes current PDC player and 2019 BDO world champion Glen Durrant.

Group A

Michael van Gerwen

Adrian Lewis

Ross Smith

Jim Williams

Group B

James Wade

Ian White

Steve Lennon

Wesley Harms

Group C

Gerwyn Price

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Robert Thornton

Mikuru Suzuki

Group D

Gary Anderson

Darren Webster

William O'Connor

Dave Parletti

Group E

Rob Cross

Dave Chisnall

Jamie Hughes

Lisa Ashton

Group F

Peter Wright

Danny Noppert

Ryan Harrington

Wayne Warren

Group G

Daryl Gurney

Brendan Dolan

Gabriel Clemens

Richard Veenstra

Group H

Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall

Martin Schindler

Glen Durrant

