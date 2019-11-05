Darts News

Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price set to face Mikuru Suzuki

Michael van Gerwen handed tough draw; four-time BDO champion Lisa Ashton goes up against former PDC world champion Rob Cross

Last Updated: 05/11/19 1:52pm

Gerwyn Price will be aiming to defend his Grand Slam of Darts crown in Wolverhampton
The draw for the Grand Slam of Darts has taken place with defending champion Gerwyn Price set to face BDO women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki in a tasty tungsten tussle.

Price and Suzuki are joined by the electrifying Dimitri Van den Bergh and Scotland's Robert Thornton in Group C.

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen, a three-time Grand Slam champion from 2015-2017, returns to Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village from November 9-17 - live on Sky Sports - as he faces Adrian Lewis, Ross Smith, and the in-form Jim Williams in Group A.

The other stand-out fixtures are in Group H as Michael Smith and Glen Durrant are joined by Nathan Aspinall and Martin Schindler.

How it works...

The tournament has eight groups of four players which has a mix of PDC qualifiers, PDC Tour Card qualifiers and eight representatives from the BDO circuit, which includes current PDC player and 2019 BDO world champion Glen Durrant.

Group A
Michael van Gerwen
Adrian Lewis
Ross Smith
Jim Williams

Group B
James Wade
Ian White
Steve Lennon
Wesley Harms

Group C
Gerwyn Price
Dimitri Van den Bergh
Robert Thornton
Mikuru Suzuki

Group D
Gary Anderson
Darren Webster
William O'Connor
Dave Parletti

Group E
Rob Cross
Dave Chisnall
Jamie Hughes
Lisa Ashton

Group F
Peter Wright
Danny Noppert
Ryan Harrington
Wayne Warren

Group G
Daryl Gurney
Brendan Dolan
Gabriel Clemens
Richard Veenstra

Group H
Michael Smith
Nathan Aspinall
Martin Schindler
Glen Durrant

