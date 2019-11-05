Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price set to face Mikuru Suzuki
Michael van Gerwen handed tough draw; four-time BDO champion Lisa Ashton goes up against former PDC world champion Rob Cross
Last Updated: 05/11/19 1:52pm
The draw for the Grand Slam of Darts has taken place with defending champion Gerwyn Price set to face BDO women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki in a tasty tungsten tussle.
Price and Suzuki are joined by the electrifying Dimitri Van den Bergh and Scotland's Robert Thornton in Group C.
World No 1 Michael van Gerwen, a three-time Grand Slam champion from 2015-2017, returns to Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village from November 9-17 - live on Sky Sports - as he faces Adrian Lewis, Ross Smith, and the in-form Jim Williams in Group A.
The other stand-out fixtures are in Group H as Michael Smith and Glen Durrant are joined by Nathan Aspinall and Martin Schindler.
How it works...
The tournament has eight groups of four players which has a mix of PDC qualifiers, PDC Tour Card qualifiers and eight representatives from the BDO circuit, which includes current PDC player and 2019 BDO world champion Glen Durrant.
Group A
Michael van Gerwen
Adrian Lewis
Ross Smith
Jim Williams
Group B
James Wade
Ian White
Steve Lennon
Wesley Harms
Group C
Gerwyn Price
Dimitri Van den Bergh
Robert Thornton
Mikuru Suzuki
Group D
Gary Anderson
Darren Webster
William O'Connor
Dave Parletti
Group E
Rob Cross
Dave Chisnall
Jamie Hughes
Lisa Ashton
Group F
Peter Wright
Danny Noppert
Ryan Harrington
Wayne Warren
Group G
Daryl Gurney
Brendan Dolan
Gabriel Clemens
Richard Veenstra
Group H
Michael Smith
Nathan Aspinall
Martin Schindler
Glen Durrant
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 9, 2019, 1:00pm
Live on
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 10, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
