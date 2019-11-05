Michael van Gerwen is looking forward to Grand Slam of Darts

Michael van Gerwen has set his sights on winning the Grand Slam of Darts

World No 1 Michael van Gerwen has sights set on regaining the Grand Slam of Darts title in Wolverhampton.

Van Gerwen, a three-time Grand Slam champion from 2015-2017, is determined to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy again.

Fresh from winning the World Series of Darts Finals on home soil in Amsterdam on Sunday, the 30-year-old will return to Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village from November 9-17 - live on Sky Sports - as he seeks to take his televised title tally to nine for 2019.

Speaking to the official PDC website, the Dutch ace has revealed he is getting close to hitting top form.

I know there's more in the tank and I'm capable of doing more. Michael van Gerwen

"My head is already in next week, I'm looking forward to the Grand Slam," said Van Gerwen, who lost to Gary Anderson in last year's semi-finals.

"I want to win anything what I'm competing in, everyone knows what I'm capable of and what I can do.

"I keep trying to do the thing what I'm good at and that's playing darts. I love what I do and that's really important as well.

"I feel good at the moment and I don't think I'm far off my best form but I have to show it next week again to win the title.

"I know there's more in the tank and I'm capable of doing more."

