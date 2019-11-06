Grand Slam of Darts: Full schedule ahead of this year's tournament in Wolverhampton

Gerwyn Price will be aiming to defend his Grand Slam of Darts crown

The full schedule from the 2019 Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The group stage of the 32-player event will see players competing in a round-robin format across the opening four days at Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village.

Saturday afternoon's opening session will feature the players in Groups E-H, who will also compete on Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, with Groups A-D in action on Saturday evening, Sunday evening and Tuesday evening.

Saturday, November 9

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Groups E-H First Matches

Nathan Aspinall v Martin Schindler (H)

Danny Noppert v Ryan Harrington (F)

Brendan Dolan v Gabriel Clemens (G)

Dave Chisnall v Jamie Hughes (E)

Daryl Gurney v Richard Veenstra (G)

Peter Wright v Wayne Warren (F)

Rob Cross v Lisa Ashton (E)

Michael Smith v Glen Durrant (H)

Evening Session (2000 GMT)

Groups A-D First Matches

Darren Webster v William O'Connor (D)

Gerwyn Price v Mikuru Suzuki (C)

Ian White v Steve Lennon (B)

Gary Anderson v Dave Parletti (D)

James Wade v Wesley Harms (B)

Michael van Gerwen v Jim Williams (A)

Adrian Lewis v Ross Smith (A)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Robert Thornton (C)

Sunday, November 10

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Groups E-H Second Matches

Saturday's winners face each other, and Saturday's losers face each other.

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Groups A-D Second Matches

Saturday's winners face each other, and Saturday's losers face each other.

Monday, November 11 (1900 GMT)

Groups E-H Final Matches

Remaining Group Matches

Tuesday, November 12 (1900 GMT)

Groups A-D First Matches

Remaining Group Matches

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two players from each group move through to the knockout stage.

The second round will be split across Wednesday and Thursday, with the quarter-finals being held on Friday and Saturday before the tournament concludes on Sunday November 17 with the semi-finals in the afternoon session and the final in the evening session.

Wednesday, November 13 (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round

Thursday, November 14 (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round

Friday, November 15 (1900 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday, November 16 (2000 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday, November 17

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Final

