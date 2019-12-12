Jurgen Klopp came up against Raymond van Barneveld ahead of World Championships

Laura Woods hosted a special darts match between Jurgen Klopp's Germany and Raymond van Barneveld's Holland

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp went head-to-head against legendary darts player Raymond van Barneveld ahead of the World Darts Championship. Who came out on top?

In the red corner (of course) was Klopp, who led Liverpool to Champions League glory in Madrid last season. He is a manager with a winning pedigree.

His Liverpool side currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are in sight of their first league title for 30 years.

Klopp teamed up with German compatriot Max Hopp 'The Maximiser' who was a winner of the PDC Youth World Championships in 2015.

Max Hopp hands his darts partner Jurgen Klopp the next arrow

In the blue corner was Barney - a five-time World Champion. The doyen of Dutch darts will be taking part in the last PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

He paired up with Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders, who was part of the coaching staff that helped Liverpool to their sixth Champions League win against Tottenham in June.

The big question was, does Klopp love the darts? "We love watching it," he said. "It's really unbelievable. With the players concentrating on stage, I have a lot of respect for them. It's really interesting these kind of things. Can you keep the concentration level? On one side you're acting to the crowd, and then you're having to turn around and be fully focused."

There was no love lost as rivals Germany and Holland went head-to-head with plenty of pride at stake. Who came out on top?

It‘s been an amazing time in Liverpool!

My Scouse dialect getting better aswell 😄

Thank you @OfficialPDC for setting up a great day and letting me be part of it.

Onto Ally Pally now, can‘t wait 👊🏻🎯 https://t.co/bFWuBVao0Q — Max Hopp (@maximiser180) December 5, 2019

