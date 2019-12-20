Peter Wright survives scare while Nathan Aspinall wins at World Darts Championhip

Peter Wright, complete in his Elf outfit, defeated Noel Malicdem in a sudden-death leg thriller on Friday night at Alexandra Palace

Peter Wright showed his class by winning a dramatic sudden-death shoot-out at the World Darts Championship on Friday night as Nathan Aspinall impressed.

Seventh-ranked Wright wore a meticulous Elf outfit as he made his first appearance at the tournament, taking on Noel Malicdem. Both players had a match dart, but in the end Wright used all his experience to pull off a thrilling sudden-death 3-2 win against Philippines ace Malicdem.

0:14 Wright nailed a 110 to take control of his match against Malicdem Wright nailed a 110 to take control of his match against Malicdem

Wright, a World Cup winner alongside Gary Anderson for Scotland, took the opener in straight legs before Malicdem edged the second set in a deciding leg with an unorthodox 68 finish. The Filipino continued to give Wright some bother with a cool 106 finish, but Wright soon trumped that with a 110 before cleaning up the set with an 11-darter.

0:26 The Scot nailed a humongous 140 checkout to save himself from the brink of defeat The Scot nailed a humongous 140 checkout to save himself from the brink of defeat

Tinkerman Wright missed one match dart in the fourth leg of the fourth set and that cost him dearly as Malicdem pinned tops to send the clash into a deciding set. Malicdem moved to within one leg of causing a huge shock, but Wright produced a classy comeback with a match-saving 140 to send the match into a tie-break.

At 5-5, they headed into a sudden-death leg and after Wright won the all-important throw at the bull, he soon closed out a thrilling contest by successfully landing double 16.

The Asp impresses

Nathan Aspinall opened his World Championship campaign with a win

Aspinall had an incredible run here 12 months ago, reaching the semi-finals, and there are hopes that he can potentially go one better this year following an opening win against Danny Baggish.

Aspinall has already claimed a televised major at the UK Open this year but North American champion Baggish made a dream start by winning the opening set 3-1 as he punished Aspinall for missing seven darts at doubles.

You have no idea how hard that was. My career kick-started here last year, no one expected me to reach the semi-finals but there's a lot of expectation this year. There was a lot of screaming on stage, I play better when I give it a bit. Nathan Aspinall

Stockport thrower Aspinall averaged 116 in the second set as he whitewashed Baggish in 39 darts to level things up. Former goalkeeper Aspinall then nailed tops in the deciding leg of the third set to move ahead.

And the world No 12 wrapped up a comeback 3-1 victory over Baggish to set up a third-round meeting with Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski on Sunday afternoon.

1:42 Aspinall felt that expectations were high ahead of the match against Danny Baggish Aspinall felt that expectations were high ahead of the match against Danny Baggish

PDC World Championship: Friday's results Afternoon Session Darren Webster 3-0 Yuki Yamada (R2) Mervyn King 3-2 Ciaran Teehan (R2) Jonny Clayton 3-0 Jan Dekker (R2) Ricky Evans 3-1 Mark McGeeney (R2) Evening Session Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Danny Baggish (R2) Joe Cullen 1-3 Nico Kurz (R2) Max Hopp 3-2 Benito van de Pas (R2) Peter Wright 3-2 Noel Malicdem (R2)

Germany Maximise their chances

Nico Kurz knocked out Joe Cullen to continue his dream run at the Worlds

Nico Kurz had already seen off James Wilson in the first round and Bradford's Joe Cullen was next on his hit list with a superb 3-1 win.

0:14 Cullen opened the second set with a fine 116 checkout Cullen opened the second set with a fine 116 checkout

The 22-year-old appeared on course to win the opening set at 2-0 up but 'The Rockstar' staged a comeback. A two-dart 88 combination finish enabled him to snatch it from the jaws of defeat. The roles were reversed in the second set as the German debutant recovered from 2-0 down to snatch it in the deciding leg before he clinched the third set 3-1 to leave Cullen in serious bother.

Joe's woes

Joe Cullen has now lost his first match in 10 out of 12 appearances at Alexandra Palace.



The 15 seeds have lost their first matches at the WC in two straight years (Clayton last year). Prior to that, the 15 seed had won 14 straight, from 2005 to 2018, after Jamie Harvey lost in 2004.



Cullen became the fifth seed to depart this year's Worlds



And Kurz continued his run at Alexandra Palace by sinking tops to eliminate 15th seeded Cullen and set up a clash against Luke Humphries.

Another German in action was their No 1 Max Hopp as he beat Benito van de Pas in five sets.

0:17 Van de Pas took out this 158 during the second set of his clash against Hopp Van de Pas took out this 158 during the second set of his clash against Hopp

'The Maximiser' produced a magnificent 11-dart leg to win the first set but the Dutchman, helped by a stunning 158 checkout along the way, quickly levelled. Back came Hopp with a 104 finish in the next as he moved one set away from victory.

0:17 Germany's Hopp hit back with a stunning 148 checkout in the fourth set Germany's Hopp hit back with a stunning 148 checkout in the fourth set

Despite a magical 148 from Hopp, Van de Pas applied the squeeze to send the contest into a deciding set where his form deserted him. The German won three-straight legs to close out the contest and set up a match with Darius Labanauskas.

1:02 Here's a recap of all the action from the evening session of the World Championship Here's a recap of all the action from the evening session of the World Championship

The King and Rapid Ricky rise to the pressure

Mervyn King used all his experience to defeat Ciaran Teehan

Mervyn King used his years of experience to crush the hopes of 20-year-old Irishman Ciaran Teehan in a tie-break.

The Cork thrower conjured up some magic to battle back from 2-0 down to force a deciding set tie-break before 'The King' crushed his hopes, winning 4-2 in a dramatic conclusion.

Darren Webster lost the opening leg but then won the next nine in a row, adding finishes of 106 and 100, to demolish Japan's Yuki Yamada 3-0. He easily progressed to the third round where he will meet the winner of the match between Adrian Lewis or Cristo Reyes.

Jonny Clayton dropped just three legs on his way to a clinical whitewash victory over Jan Dekker. 'The Ferret' made it through to the third round for the first time in his career.

0:48 Ricky Evans won his match in rapid style with a show-stopping 170 Ricky Evans won his match in rapid style with a show-stopping 170

In the final match of the afternoon session 'Rapid' Ricky Evans breezed through the first two sets before taking his foot off the gas allowing Coventry's Mark McGeeney back in the game, but he reeled in a rapid 170 finish in the third leg of the fourth set to seal victory 3-1.

Evans must now prepare for a titanic third-round encounter against world No 1 and defending champion Michael van Gerwen.

2:32 Evans says he's ready to tackle Michael van Gerwen in the next round Evans says he's ready to tackle Michael van Gerwen in the next round

Saturday at the Darts Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) Keegan Brown vs Seigo Asada (R2) Simon Whitlock vs Harry Ward (R2) Steve West vs Ryan Searle (R2) Adrian Lewis vs Cristo Reyes (R2) Evening Session (1900 GMT) Daryl Gurney vs Justin Pipe (R2) Glen Durrant vs Damon Heta (R2) Mensur Suljovic vs Fallon Sherrock (R2) Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Josh Payne (R2)

3:13 Fallon Sherrock: Who's to say I can't lift the trophy? Fallon Sherrock: Who's to say I can't lift the trophy?

