PDC Darts: Nathan Aspinall sets sights on biggest prizes in darts

After a life-changing run to last year's semi-final, Nathan Aspinall is back in the World Darts Championship last four and the man he wants to emulate stands in his way.

Three games in four days will conclude on Monday night when The Asp faces world No 1, defending champion and three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen in the last four and a place in the New Year's Day final is on the line.

Aspinall took out one of darts' alpha dogs on Friday, knocking out two-time world champion Gary Anderson with a 4-2 victory he followed up with a battling 5-3 win over Dimitri Van den Bergh in Sunday.

"I was 4-1 up and playing some good darts but I am still learning this game - when I went off, I thought I had won," he said after becoming the first man into the last four on Sunday afternoon.

"Had on heart I thought I had won 5-1 and when I came out my scoring had gone and the more Dimitri got back into the game the more I was shaken.

"I shouldn't have put myself in that position but it's something I will learn from but when the nitty-gritty came and I was 2-0 down, I pulled off three really good legs of darts and came through."

Semi-Final (1900 GMT) Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

There wasn't as much emotion from Aspinall after beating the Belgian, but his win over Anderson looked and felt like a landmark moment.

"It was a massive win for me. It was probably one of the biggest wins of my career. Gary is a phenomenal dart player, a great guy and to beat him on the World Championship stage - He is the biggest name that I've ever beaten on TV and I think that's why it meant so much to me."

That could be about to change, as his opponent on Monday night will be the best in the game and the ultimate test. Van Gerwen is chasing a fourth world title in seven years and since losing the first set to Jelle Klassen has coasted to the final despite an unusually unfocused approach to his 5-2 quarter-final win over Darius Labanauskas.

It is likely to be different against Aspinall who will rise into the world's top 10 after the tournament and the 29-year-old from Stockport feels the brilliant Dutchman is aware of the threat he now poses.

"I was practising with Michael before the [Anderson] game and for him to ask me to practice with him, it's surreal for me.

"He must rate me because he wouldn't want to practice with anyone before he played, so he must think I'm a good player and I think they see just how much I want it.

"I believe I am as good as Michael, I believe I am as good as Gezzy. Consistently? Maybe not yet but I will be. The self-belief, the dedication, the support from the family - I'll get there."

12 months ago, Aspinall was a virtual unknown. Ranked 73rd in the world his run to the semi-final saved his Tour card. It's a story well-told as Aspinall has since gone on to claim a first major title with the UK Open and a World Series crown in Las Vegas.

Aspinall doesn't have anything to prove, least of all to himself, but there is a hunger and a fierce determination that underpins everything he does on the oche - a trait that has seen him dig deep at crucial moments. Having lost his Tour card not so long ago he is on the biggest stage to take every opportunity that now comes his way.

"It was a tough period for me [regaining his Tour Card]. I think that's one of my strong attributes - mentally I'm really strong. I don't think there is anyone in the world of darts that is as strong mentally as me.

"I had nothing 12 months ago and the way I've battled to change my life and my family's life - I didn't let things bother me, I didn't let players or pundits or people that put me down bother me and once again, I think I've proved to everyone that I'm pretty good.

"I've said it all year. I did not want to be a one-hit wonder. I didn't want people to say 'Nathan had a good run because the draw opened up'. This year, the draw hasn't opened. Danny Baggish - for me, personally one of the top two International qualifiers. Krzysztof Ratajski - multiple PDC event winner. Gary Anderson - now Dimitri."

One year on, Aspinall has proved he is no flash in the plan. As all around him - bar the game's very best - falter in north London, Aspinall stands tall again. Beaten by Michael Smith in the last four last year, this year the Anderson win felt like a landmark moment.

Victory over Van den Bergh has seen him match last year's effort, and now the ultimate test awaits - one he is relishing.

"People were tipping me to to do well so there was some additional pressure, but forgot about the past, forgot about the pressure I am here to win.

"I am preparing to play Michael, and I beat him on stage the last time I played him [in Gibraltar] so I know I can beat him. It's a longer format, a bigger occasion so it will be a tough game and hopefully I can come out on top.

"I believe I belong with the elite players, and I am two games away from being a world champion."

