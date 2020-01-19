Scott Waites and Wesley Harms among PDC Tour Card winners at Q-School

Scott Waites is now a PDC Tour Card holder

Two-time BDO world champion Scott Waites was among those to secure a PDC Tour Card on Sunday at Q-School.

The 2010 Grand Slam winner came through the qualifying process to join the sport's elite, sealing his Tour Card automatically along with Welshman Nick Kenny.

Having struggled on the opening three days of Q School, former Grand Slam winner Waites found his form on the final day, culminating in a 5-0 whitewash of teenage Irish sensation Keane Barry in their Tour Card decider.

"To do this is amazing," said Waites. "I knew I had to come here today and just win it outright, and I've played my game all day.

"Keane is a fantastic player so to beat him 5-0 is amazing, but with a bit of experience he's going to be an awesome player.

"The time has never been right for me to move over before but now I think it is right to have a go so let's see what happens.

"I'm going to put a lot of practice in now, this is going to give me the 'get up and go' I need."

Waites joins the PDC for the first time

Two-time Development Tour winner Kenny will also be a new addition to the PDC circuit after he saved his best performance till last as he averaged 110.5 to defeat Scott Taylor 5-2 in their Tour Card play-off.

Lisa Ashton was another high profile player to achieve their goal on Sunday.

Joining Ashton in winning Tour Cards via the UK Q School Order of Merit are 11 players headed up by former World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton.

Junior Darts Corporation Chairman Steve Brown was unable to attend the final day of Q School due to JDC-related commitments in China, but his runs on the first two days were enough to ensure a return to the PDC Tour after a five-year absence.

Brisbane Masters winner Damon Heta was successful in his first Q School appearance and he will be joined on the circuit by fellow-Australian and surprise-package Penhall.

Scottish duo Ryan Murray and William Borland are also new names on tour, along with Wigan's Martin Atkins.

Adam Hunt, Alan Tabern and Wayne Jones all secured immediate returns after losing their Tour Cards at the end of 2019, while Peter Jacques returns after a one-year absence.

At European Q School Germany's Steffen Siepmann booked his place on the PDC Tour for the first time by defeating Wesley Harms 5-3 in the Day Four final in Hildesheim.

However, two-time BDO Championship semi-finalist Harms did enough over the four days to earn a PDC Tour Card for the first time.

Harms was top seed at the 2020 BDO World Championship

"It has been a really tough four days," Harms admitted.

"My goal was to make the quarter-final every time but after I went out in the last 32 on the first day I was worried, but my last day made up for it.

"Everything will be new for me but I am looking forward to playing in the PDC for the first time."

Harms' fellow-Dutchmen Derk Telnekes and Martijn Kleermaker also secured Tour Cards for the first time, while Dirk van Duijvenbode won back his card at the first time of asking.

Sweden's Daniel Larsson, Croatia's Boris Krcmar and Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk also won Tour Cards for the first time via the European Q School Order of Merit.

All 31 PDC Tour Card winners will get their first taste of the PDC ProTour in 2020 at Players Championships One and Two which will take place at The Barnsley Metrodome from February 8-9.

Players to win Tour Cards at 2020 Q-School Harald Leitinger Gary Blades Jason Lowe Mike De Decker Kai Fan Leung Bradley Brooks Karel Sedláček Jeff Smith Aaron Beeney Nick Kenny Scott Waites Dirk van Duijvenbode Wesley Harms Derk Telnekes Martijn Kleermaker Daniel Larsson Boris Krčmar Krzysztof Kciuk Adam Hunt Peter Jacques Damon Heta Andy Hamilton Alan Tabern William Borland Martin Atkins Wayne Jones Steve Brown Darren Penhall Lisa Ashton Ryan Murray Steffan Siepmann

