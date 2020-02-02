Fallon Sherrock qualifies for 2020 UK Open

Fallon Sherrock will compete in the UK Open in March

Fallon Sherrock continued her brilliant recent form by securing a place in the UK Open in March.

Sherrock made history as the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in December, defeating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old was awarded spots at all World Series events for 2020 and was also confirmed as a Premier League 'Challenger' for week two of the tournament, where she will face Glen Durrant.

Sherrock will now get to compete in the UK Open at the Butlin's Minehead Resort in March after winning a qualifying event in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Sherrock came through a field of more than 200 players, eventually beating Stuart White 5-1 in the final, while Jamie Clark won the Aberdeen qualifier to book his place in Minehead.

There has been a great deal of momentum behind women's darts in recent weeks, with Lisa Ashton picking up a PDC Tour Card at UK Q-School.

