Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Fallon Sherrock to headline Nordic Darts Masters

Michael van Gerwen will headline the Nordic Darts Masters field in June

Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and history-maker Fallon Sherrock are among the eight PDC stars who will travel to Copenhagen for the 2020 Nordic Darts Masters.

The PDC's World Series of Darts will visit Scandinavia for the first time on June 12-13 for the inaugural tournament.

The 16-player tournament will see eight top PDC stars come up against eight players from the region across two days of top-class action.

Joining Van Gerwen, Wright and Sherrock in Denmark will be Dimitri Van den Bergh, whose ability to shine on the biggest stages in the sport has seen him twice reach the quarter-finals of the world championship and the final of the 2018 German Darts Masters.

Reigning US Darts Masters champion Nathan Aspinall will be joined by six-time world series event winner Gary Anderson, while world No 3 Gerwyn Price and former World Champion Rob Cross complete the line-up.

History-maker Fallon Sherrock will also take part in Denmark

World Championship quarter-finalist Darius Labanauskas and new Tour Card Holder Daniel Larsson will headline the eight local talents.

The eight Nordic & Baltic Representatives will include four PDC Tour Card Holders, led by Lithuania's Labanauskas and Sweden's Larsson, who came through the PDC Qualifying School.

Finland's Marko Kantele and Latvia's Madars Razma will also compete, with the remaining four places to be split among three Danish players and one qualifier.

2020 Nordic Darts Masters

Friday June 12

Evening Session

First round

Saturday June 13

Afternoon Session

Quarter-finals

Evening Session

Semi-finals & Final

