Jonny Clayton says Premier League night in Cardiff will be huge for Welsh darts

Jonny Clayton gets set to make his Premier League bow on Thursday

Jonny Clayton will make his Premier League debut when Cardiff hosts the "biggest night of the year for Welsh darts," according to 'The Ferret'.

Clayton is getting ready to make his bow as the third of nine Challengers to star in this year's tournament. He will join World Cup of Darts partner Gerwyn Price on the stage for a huge evening at the Motorpoint Arena on Thursday.

The runner-up in the 2017 Players Championship Finals, Clayton has resided in the world's top 16 for the past 12 months and his trio of ranking titles includes the 2018 Austrian Darts Open.

He now has the chance to make history as the first Challenger to win a Premier League match as he takes on former finalist Michael Smith.

I just can't wait to get out there now and hopefully play my part in what will be a memorable night for Wales. Jonny Clayton

"It will be a real honour to be part of the biggest night of the year for Welsh darts," said Clayton, who defeated Michael van Gerwen in The Masters last month.

"Ever since I found out I was playing in the Premier League in Cardiff it's given me an extra focus in practice.

"I know I've got the game, I've shown it a few times on TV, so I know that if I turn up with my best game I can become the first Challenger to win.

"My problem is consistency, but I feel like I'm still improving and heading in the right direction.I just can't wait to get out there now and hopefully play my part in what will be a memorable night for Wales."

Night Three, February 20: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright vs Rob Cross Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson

World No 3 Price will make his homecoming in front of a sell-out crowd since being crowned back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion.

Price will be hoping to kick-start his Premier League campaign on home soil when he takes on Daryl Gurney, who is the only player without a point after the opening two nights of action. Price will also be seeking a first victory of the campaign in the Welsh capital, having played out two draws so far.

I love playing in front of a Welsh crowd, there's nowhere better for me to play. Gerwyn Price

"Of course, Cardiff is the first date I looked for when the Premier League fixtures came out," said Price, who hit a roof-raising 170 checkout in an 8-5 victory over Michael Smith in Cardiff last year.

"I love playing in front of a Welsh crowd, there's nowhere better for me to play.

"It makes a nice change having the crowd on my side and I hope to thrive in that atmosphere as I did last year.

"It was an amazing feeling hitting a 170 finish and winning in front of my home crowd last year. I would love to experience that feeling again.

"I've made an okay start to the Premier League this year. I felt like I threw away a win on Night One, but on Night Two I probably pinched a point.

"Last year I probably drew too many games so this year I need to make sure I turn a few draws into wins and hopefully I will be in the top four mix come the end of the campaign."

