Gerwyn Price says he wants to start turning Premier League Darts draws into wins

Gerwyn Price picked up his third consecutive Premier League draw on Thursday night

Gerwyn Price says he wish he could have won for the passionate Welsh crowd in Cardiff but was forced to settle for a third consecutive Premier League draw.

Two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion Price was unable to deliver a win for his army of fans as he drew for the third consecutive week, this time against Gurney, who picked up his first point of the campaign.

A tight affair, in which both players missed a number of darts at double, saw the opening eight legs all go with throw before Price struck the first break to go 5-4 ahead.

Night Three Results: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright 7-5 Rob Cross Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Undeterred, Gurney won back-to-back legs to secure the draw, but Price held firm in the last leg to maintain his unbeaten start to the season.

2:38 Price admitted Daryl Gurney deserved to win clash in Cardiff after their 6-6 draw Price admitted Daryl Gurney deserved to win clash in Cardiff after their 6-6 draw

"The crowd tonight were fantastic, I wish I could've won for them but it wasn't to be," Price told Sky Sports in front of a sell-out crowd at Motorpoint Arena.

"Fair play to Daryl for hitting his doubles under pressure, he deserved something from the match, but a draw is a draw.

"I'm not happy but I've picked up a point so it's not all bad.

"Everyone is playing well against me lately but it's time to start converting draws into wins. I'm playing pretty well myself but I wasn't on my A-game today, so I'm happy with a point with the way I played today."

Welsh No 1 Price has picked up draws against Rob Cross in Aberdeen, Michael Smith in Nottingham and Gurney. He will aim to record his first victory of the season against world champion Peter Wright in Dublin next Thursday night.

Night Four, February 27: 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith William O'Connor vs Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, February 27 in Dublin at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with William O'Connor taking on Michael van Gerwen. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.