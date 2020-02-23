Gerwyn Price picks up first title of 2020 beating Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price, who is unbeaten in the Premier League, secured silverware in Wigan

Gerwyn Price claimed his first title of the year with a thrilling 8-7 defeat of Michael van Gerwen in the final of Players Championship 6 in Wigan on Sunday.

Having lost out to Peter Wright with an average of 109 in the final of Players Championship 5 on Saturday, Price found the bullseye for a 94 checkout in the deciding leg to land his 10th PDC title.

With both players seeking a maiden title of 2020 in their first meeting of the year, Price started the stronger in the all-Premier League final to take a commanding 4-1 lead.

Price claimed the deciding leg

Van Gerwen, who hit a nine-darter in his semi-final win over Krzysztof Ratajski, fought back to trail 5-4 but was unable to find the lead as Price went 7-4 ahead.

Two 11 dart legs either side of a 15-darter saw Van Gerwen take an enthralling contest all the way to a deciding leg, and with the Dutchman waiting on 36 for the match, Price took out 94 to claim a second ever win over the world number one.

"Going into the deciding leg, with Michael throwing first, it looked like the game was gone," admitted Price, who became the sixth different winner from six Players Championship events so far in 2020.

Players Championship 2020 - Winners One Gary Anderson 8-4 Jeff Smith Two Nathan Aspinall 8-3 Gerwyn Price Three Ryan Searle 8-6 Michael van Gerwen Four Krzysztof Ratajski 8-7 Ian White Five Peter Wright 8-6 Gerwyn Price Six Gerwyn Price 8-7 Michael van Gerwen

"I just wanted to make sure I gave myself a shot for the match and I made sure I took it.

"I truly believe now that if I hit my doubles, I will win matches against Michael, Peter [Wright] or whoever; my scoring game is up there, if not better than them.

"If you go back to when I started out, I threw the towel in and lost games like this but I stuck in there today.

"I've played five events this year and I've got to three finals so I'm doing alright so far in 2020."

Van Gerwen, meanwhile, will enter March without a PDC title for the first time since 2011, having lost out to Ryan Searle in the final of Players Championship Three.

Premier League Night Four Fixtures, 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross v Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith William O'Connor v Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Players Championship Six

Sunday February 23

Last 16

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Cristo Reyes

James Wade 6-2 Ricky Evans

Peter Wright 6-3 Adrian Lewis

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Devon Petersen

Ian White 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Jamie Hughes

Steve Beaton 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 James Wade

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Peter Wright

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Ian White

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Steve Beaton

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Gerwyn Price 7-3 Stephen Bunting

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-7 Michael van Gerwen

