Stephen Bunting says that Liverpool winning the Premier League title will be 'special'

Stephen Bunting says that his beloved Liverpool being crowned Premier League champions for the first time will be "special" not just for him, but the whole city.

The St Helens ace, who was just four years old the last time the Reds won the league title in 1990, returned to the Premier League Darts stage as a Challenger on Thursday night.

Bunting held former world champion Rob Cross to a well-earned 6-6 draw at the M&S Bank Arena.

And following the keenly contested match talk turned to Jurgen Klopp's side closing in on their 19th league crown following their shock Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid after extra time the night before.

Bunting was asked by Sky Sports' Raz Mirza what happened from Liverpool leading 2-0 on the night and in a commanding position in the tie, to losing the match 3-2 and 4-2 on aggregate.

"I got in from where I was, I went to bed and then I woke up this morning," joked Bunting, who finished eighth in the 2015 Premier League.

"To be honest that was one of Liverpool's best performances of the season. I think they were sharp, solid, looked fresh and then obviously after extra time it's a bit different isn't it?

"I was happy with the performance, just not the result."

And with the Reds closing in on an historic first Premier League title, Bunting could not contain his excitement at the thought of seeing his side lift the trophy at the end of the season.

"It's massive, not for me, but for the whole city," he said. "Obviously 30 years is a long time since the last championship and if we can get over the line this year it will be special. The streets will be lined and the scenes will be all over the TV and all over the world.

"They need the silverware and the Premier League is one of the biggest out there."

Bunting made a superb start to his match against Cross as two breaks of throw, including a 13-darter, moved him into a 4-1 advantage.

Cross took the next three to level and finished 119 to move ahead, before a third-dart double 16 secured a point at 6-5, only for a missed double 18 to allow Bunting in to share the spoils.

Bunting, 34, said: "Rob is a difficult player to play and I've never beaten him yet, but in the future I will get him.

"I'm disappointed with the performance to be honest, I've been playing better than that. Being back up on that stage is going to take time to get used to, but I need to get used to it because it's where I want to be.

"Hopefully I can be back in the Premier League full-time in the future."

