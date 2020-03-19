BDO chairman Des Jacklin resigns from role

BDO chairman Des Jacklin has stepped down from his role in the organisation after a tumultuous period at the helm.

The BDO World Championship moving from Lakeside to Indigo at The O2 was generally deemed as a major setback, and the fallout resulted in reduced prize money for the players.

Men's winner Wayne Warren was awarded just £23,000, compared to the £100,000 claimed by 2019 champ Glen Durrant.

This week, Jacklin announced his resignation. "After many months of thoughts and deliberation I have made the decision to resign my position as BDO Director Chairman and CEO with immediate effect, I wish all success to my successor and the BDO for the future," he said in a statement.

At present, there is a degree of uncertainty in the air for the BDO, with several of its highest-profile stars having won PDC tour cards this year.