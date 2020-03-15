Ian White claims Players Championship 8 glory

Ian White overcame James Wade in the decider

Ian White has picked up his first Players Championship title since June 2018, with a 8-3 win over James Wade in Barnsley.

The Diamond recorded a three-figure average in six of his seven matches on Sunday, including 111.3 and 109.7 in his wins over John Henderson and Dave Chisnall respectively.

A winner of two European Tour events in 2019, White began the second day of the Pro Tour double-header with wins over William Borland, Diogo Portela and Henderson.

The 49-year-old then overcame Stephen Bunting in the last 16 before seeing off Chisnall in the last eight.

White defeated Kim Huybrechts 7-4 in the semi-finals and went on to brush Wade aside to pick up his first Players Championship title since June 2018 and a 13th PDC title of his career.

"I've been playing good darts through the year but not been getting the luck, so this title has been coming," said White, who moves back up to 10th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"The form is coming on, I've had a few problems but I'm sorting myself out and everything is going well.

"A couple of weeks ago Peter Wright was hitting lots of 100-plus averages so that spurred me on to keep up with him.

"Everyone goes on about my TV form not being as good as my Pro Tour form but I play good darts on the TV stages, I've hit a few averages over 100.

"I've just run into top-class players at their best a few times, I just think I've been unlucky.

"My heads on this year and I want to stay in that top 10."

The Diamond will be looking to build on the win

The eighth Players Championship event of the year also saw former TV finalist Huybrechts reach his first ranking semi-final in almost two years.

Dutchman Derk Telnekes, who was among the new Tour Card winners in January, also reached the final four having reached the quarter-finals at Saturday's Players Championship 7.

Players Championship 8 results

Last 16

Derk Telnekes 6-2 Gavin Carlin

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Glen Durrant

James Wade 6-5 Josh Payne

Keegan Brown 6-2 Justin Pipe

Ian White 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall 6-0 Christian Bunse

Kim Huybrechts 6-0 Peter Wright

Michael Smith 6-5 Ricky Evans



Quarter-Finals

Derk Telnekes 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

James Wade 6-4 Keegan Brown

Ian White 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Michael Smith



Semi-Finals

James Wade 7-2 Derk Telnekes

Ian White 7-4 Kim Huybrechts



Final

Ian White 8-3 James Wade