Coronavirus: Premier League Darts nights in Manchester, Berlin and Birmingham postponed

The Premier League Darts roadshow tournament continues to be affected by the pandemic

The PDC has announced that the Premier League nights planned for Manchester, Berlin and Birmingham have all been postponed, meaning the tournament is on hold until at least May.

This follows Monday's announcement that the upcoming nights in Sheffield and Belfast have also been put back, meaning all five planned Premier League rounds in April are now being rearranged.

The visits to Manchester and Berlin have been moved to September, while the visit to Utilita Arena Birmingham will now be in July.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

Thursday April 16 - The Manchester Arena - NOW Thursday September 24

Thursday April 23 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin - NOW Thursday September 3

Thursday April 30 - Arena Birmingham - NOW Thursday July 30

Nights remain subject to change following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Three nights remaining outstanding from the first phase of the competition, with Rotterdam's original hosting of Judgement Night (March 25) one of eight nights now postponed (seven have been rescheduled)

The Premier League table, as it stands...

The changes mean that at least eight Unibet Premier League nights will now be rescheduled, with the five April dates following the postponements of the visit to Newcastle and the Rotterdam double-header in March.

At present, the Unibet Premier League is now planned to conclude in Newcastle on Thursday October 1.

Tickets purchased for the original league nights will remain valid for the new dates. Should any fans with tickets be unable to attend the new date, they will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase.

