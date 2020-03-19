Gerwyn Price says added practice is benefiting his game during lay-off

Price is eager to get back into action

Gerwyn Price feels the current lay-off due to the coronavirus pandemic could prove to be a 'blessing in disguise' for his game, as he puts more hours in on the practice board.

The PDC calendar is being hit by the ongoing situation, with Thursday's Premier League stop in Newcastle the latest event to be postponed.

"I'm still practising on the board and doing what I can do," Price told Sky Sports News. "There's nothing else I can do.

"I'm actually doing more now. When we're flat out playing darts, really that's my practice because we play practically every day of the week and then when I'm home I like to have some downtime with the family.

"Over the last couple of days, all I seem to be doing is just practising - it might be a blessing in disguise.

"I might start hitting a few doubles, you'd never know," he added, laughing.

Last weekend saw two Players Championship events take place in Barnsley, but Price opted out meaning he hasn't played a competitive match since last week's loss to Michael van Gerwen in Liverpool.

"I actually didn't play," he explained. "I just took the weekend off. I was actually just having a weekend off, obviously with the busy schedule at the moment, and I was going to watch the Wales-Scotland [Six Nation]) game!

"I was a bit disappointed, but I was glad to have the weekend off. Now I have a couple of more weeks [off], which is a bit disappointing."

2:47 There was tension following Price's loss to MVG in the Premier League There was tension following Price's loss to MVG in the Premier League

And like all top players he is getting restless as he looks to compete at the top level once again.

"I'm looking forward to getting back playing, not just in the Premier League but in the Pro Tours and Europeans as well. It's just a pity that this has come around now.

"I'm very disappointed - not just for myself but for the fans and everybody who pays their money and want to turn up and watch, and now they've got to wait for that.

"But it's just what needs to be done with this outbreak. Everybody needs to stay safe and be positive."