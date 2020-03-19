PDC Tour events in April postponed including Players Championship double-headers

PDC Tour events in April have all been postponed due to the coronavirus

The Players Championship double-headers, European Tour Qualifiers and the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour events planned for April have now been postponed.

With restrictions being imposed across the world at present and further to this week's postponement of the non-televised events in the remainder of March, the following tournaments also will not now take place as planned:

Players Championships - April 4-5

European Tour 5-6 Qualifiers - April 6

PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour 5-8 - April 10-12

European Tour 7 Qualifier - April 17

Players Championships - April 18-19

Rescheduled dates for the above events will be confirmed in due course by the PDC, with the three postponed European Tour events which had been set for March and April already rearranged for later in 2020.

