Coronavirus: Premier League Darts in Belfast and Sheffield postponed

April's Premier League nights in Belfast and Sheffield have been postponed by the PDC, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The roadshow tournament has been hit hard by the pandemic, with March's planned events in Newcastle and Rotterdam already put back.

With further restrictions now in place worldwide, the PDC elected to move the first two events scheduled in April to later in the year.

In line with the rescheduling of other nights to extend the Premier League season during 2020, the visit to The FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield - originally on Thursday April 9 - has been rescheduled for Thursday July 2.

Details of the revised date for the visit to The SSE Arena in Belfast, which was originally planned for Thursday April 2, will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets purchased for the original league nights will remain valid for the new dates. Should any fans with tickets be unable to attend the new date, they will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase.

