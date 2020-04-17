Peter 'Snakebite' Wright looking forward to new PDC Home Tour concept

Peter Wright has been rubbing his hands in anticipation of the new PDC Home Tour

Peter 'Snakebite' Wright says he is all for new innovation in the game as the world champion prepares to kick-off PDC's Home Tour on Friday.

Wright will headline the first night of tungsten action on the PDC's Home Tour as darts becomes one of the first sports to return to competitive action.

The announcement of an initial 32-night darts extravaganza, open to all PDC Tour Card holders, has captured the imagination of players and fans as well as the sporting public.

"It's a good idea and it's another competition that we have never done before," said Wright, speaking from his home in Suffolk. "It gives an advantage to players who have not had any stage experience so they will have the advantage of playing on their own dart board against some of the big names instead of being in front of the cameras, lights and big crowds.

"It should be fun and there could be a couple of upsets."

The surroundings will be very different as Wright gets set to play from the comfort of his own home, and joining him for the first of 32 consecutive nights will be 2018 World Championship semi-finalist Jamie Lewis, Netherlands' rising star Niels Zonneveld and England's Peter Jacques.

Jacques, from Huddersfield, secured a return to the Tour in January by winning through Q-School, while 21-year-old Zonneveld, a winner on the Development Tour two years ago, won his Tour card last year. Welshman Lewis shocked the world with his Ally Pally run but has struggled for form over the last two years.

PDC Home Tour - Night One fixtures Peter Wright vs Peter Jacques Jamie Lewis vs Niels Zonneveld Peter Jacques vs Niels Zonneveld Peter Wright vs Jamie Lewis Jamie Lewis vs Peter Jacques Niels Zonneveld vs Peter Wright

Tournament Rules

All matches are the best of nine legs.



The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.



Two Points awarded for a win.



Should players finish level on Points, the Leg Difference will be used to decide positions. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher. Should Points and Leg Difference be equal between three players, the Overall Average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.



Wright says all three players will prove a tough challenge in different ways for him on the opening night.

"Jacques is an amazing player. He's done very well in the past four tournaments, so he will be a very dangerous player," he said. "Obviously Lewis beat me at the Worlds, played fantastically and made the last four a couple of years ago.

"Niels is a young player who is just learning the game, building up his confidence and he has the advantage of playing from his own home, so it should be fun. I'm looking forward to it."

I'm all for innovation. I've already been on Skype twice with all these interviews. Peter Wright

Wright, 50, added: "It's something new and you never know, it might take off. It could be a concept in the future. I'm all for innovation. I've already been on Skype twice with all these interviews."

