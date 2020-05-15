VOTE: Phil Taylor's best nine-dart finish

10:10 Check out all of Phil Taylor's nine-darters which took place in front of the Sky Sports cameras! Check out all of Phil Taylor's nine-darters which took place in front of the Sky Sports cameras!

Phil Taylor has been back on the oche, playing old foe Raymond van Barneveld, Fallon Sherrock and women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki - but as yet no more nine darters!

Taylor managed to beat Sherrock in a last-leg shoot-out on the soft-tip Nexus board, the pair raising more than £16,000 for charity following the third instalment of Darts from Home action.

On Thursday, it was The Queen of the Palace that came so close to a nine-darter, but Taylor has usually been the one dishing out the perfect leg.

Taylor revelled in creating history throughout his illustrious career and while Sherrock become a history maker herself at Alexandra Palace, we've taken a look back at the best of The Power's many nine-darters.

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor edged out Fallon Sherrock 7-6 in a charity match

The Power, who recently joined the Darts Show podcast for a special, has an unprecedented haul of major titles, including 16 world championships, and has also landed more televised nine-darters than any other player.

Starting with the first nine-darter in PDC history against Chris Mason at the 2002 World Matchplay, while he's also the only player to land two nine-dart legs in a televised match - achieving that feat against James Wade in the 2010 Premier League final.

Incredibly, the 16-time world champion never produced the magical leg at the World Championship, missing double 12 for the nine-darter in his Alexandra Palace farewell against Rob Cross - his last competitive match as a PDC player.

The 59-year-old conjured up so many special moments, but which was the best one? We've compiled all of his perfect legs in front of the Sky Sports cameras, so take a look and cast your vote in the poll below!

