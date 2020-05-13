PDC Home Tour: Scott Waites produces exhibition of finishing to seal top spot on Night 27

Waites dropped just five legs en route to sealing top spot on Night 27 of the PDC Home Tour

Two-time BDO world champion Scott Waites produced a devastating display of finishing to secure top spot on Night 27 of the PDC Home Tour.

The 2010 Grand Slam champion dropped just five legs in defeating Steve Beaton, Ron Meulenkamp and his former pairs partner Ross Smith to advance to the last-32 stage with a tournament average of over 95.

The quartet were competing in the tournament for the second time, having previously finished as runners-up in their respective groups, but it was Waites that lived up to his world champion pedigree with a series of superb performances.

The 43-year-old only secured his PDC Tour Card at Q School in January but his Grand Slam triumph almost a decade ago was evidence of his credentials and he turned on the style to keep his hopes of Home Tour glory alive.

PDC Home Tour - Wednesday's results (Group 27) Steve Beaton 3-5 Scott Waites Ross Smith 5-1 Ron Meulenkamp Scott Waites 5-0 Ron Meulenkamp Steve Beaton 4-5 Ross Smith Ross Smith 2-5 Scott Waites Ron Meulenkamp 5-4 Steve Beaton

Group 27 - Final Standings Pts Legs +/- Scott Waites 6 +10 Ross Smith 4 +2 Ron Meulenkamp 2 -8 Steve Beaton 0 -4

The evening's action began with a battle of the former world champions as Beaton and Waites locked horns in a thriller, which saw the former Grand Slam champion pile in five maximums en route to a 5-3 victory.

Beaton playfully insisted ahead of the clash that he had been practicing for three weeks in preparation and he made a blistering start, closing out successive holds in 13, 12 and 12 darts to lead 3-2.

However, Waites fired in back-to-back maximums and registered seven perfect darts before closing out an 11-dart break in the penultimate leg, and the solitary break of throw proved sufficient for the Yorkshireman.

That set the tone for a high-quality session and Smith kicked off his campaign in style, averaging 99.70 and taking out 101 and 120 checkouts to seal a comprehensive 5-1 win over Meulenkamp.

The Dutchman's woes were compounded moments later courtesy of more ton-plus punishment, this time inflicted by Waites - who stormed to a 5-0 win despite averaging three points less than 'Ron The Bomb'.

The two-time world champion converted finishes of 115, 100 and 130 inside the opening four legs and despite Meulenkamp pleading for Waites to 'stop showing off', he was unable to claim a consolation leg following a spate of missed doubles in leg five.

Smith returned to take on Beaton in the night's fourth tussle and 'Smudger' defied finishes of 160 and 110 from 'The Bronzed Adonis' and survived two match darts in the penultimate leg to secure his second consecutive win.

This set up a straight shootout between former pairs partners Waites and Smith to determine the group winner but a flawless performance on the outer ring from 'Scotty 2 Hotty' saw him seal top spot.

The five-time major winner did not miss a single dart at double, nailing finishes of 70, 92, 66 before landing an 88 kill on the bull to wrap up an impressive 5-2 victory.

Beaton and Meulenkamp were playing for pride in the evening's finale and in a contest littered with entertaining verbal jousting, the Dutchman clinched a deciding-leg win with a spectacular 161 finish to leave 'The Adonis' winless on the night.

The PDC's 32-night first round is entering its final week, and with all Tour Card holders given a chance to play, the final groups will be filled by those in second spot.

Places in Groups 26-32 for previous group runners-up are being allocated based on PDC Order of Merit position, with higher-placed players being given the first option to compete for a second time.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Michael Smith John Henderson Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Mike van Duivenbode Danny Noppert Dimitri Van den Bergh Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Luke Humphries Cristo Reyes Kim Huybrechts Keegan Brown Justin Pipe Andy Boulton Ryan Meikle Dirk van Duijvenbode Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt

Michael Smith will headline Thursday's action, while Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price will also feature on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Saturday's play will see two-time world champion Gary Anderson make his first appearance in the event, as the Scot has resolved his WiFi woes which hindered his prospects of competing earlier in the event.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

