Adrian Lewis turning back the clock at World Matchplay Darts

2:03 Adrian Lewis wants to push on from his first-round win over Steve Beaton on Monday Adrian Lewis wants to push on from his first-round win over Steve Beaton on Monday

Adrian Lewis is hoping to kick on after showing glimpses of the kind of form which helped him win back-to-back world titles during his victory against Steve Beaton at the World Matchplay on Monday.

The 2013 World Matchplay runner-up roared his way to an 11-9 victory over Steve Beaton, hitting six 180s and missed just eight darts at double as he recorded his highest TV average in 18 months of 97.27.

Lewis, from Stoke-on-Trent, will take on Danny Noppert next after the rising Dutch talent shocked world No 3 Gerwyn Price.

Phil Taylor's one-time protege, Lewis, has adopted a new training regime after he found himself munching crisps and chocolate at night. The 35-year-old says he now feels much better thanks to his recent weight loss.

I though to myself before the start of the tournament that this could be my last Matchplay unless I knuckle down. That was my feeling inside. Adrian Lewis

"It's a massive win for me," said Lewis. "Every time I did my job and got ahead of him I let him off the hook, but fair play to Steve he took his chances.

"I didn't get going at the Summer Series, but it was a good experience which put me in good stead for this tournament.

"I'm playing well enough, I'm showing glimpses but to win this tournament I know I've got to have my head on the whole way through.

"I've had to make a few slight adjustments because of my weight loss but I feel better for it.

"Danny (Noppert) has been playing well for the last 18 months, so that's another match I will have to be up for.

"I though to myself before the start of the tournament that this could be my last Matchplay unless I knuckle down. That was my feeling inside. But now I've got past the first round and I'm in it to win it."

Wednesday, July 22 - Second Round Daryl Gurney vs Vincent van der Voort Aspinall/Van den Bergh vs Joe Cullen Peter Wright vs Glen Durrant Danny Noppert vs Adrian Lewis

1:04 Danny Noppert is in confident mood after shocking Gerwyn Price Danny Noppert is in confident mood after shocking Gerwyn Price

His next opponent Noppert took full advantage to inflict a fourth successive round-one defeat on Welshman Price at the summer's biggest tournament.

He said: "I won and that's the most important thing - I can play better and I need to perform better. I believe that I can beat everyone if I play at my best level but you need to learn from every game."

Darts returns to Sky Sports, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay every day until the final on Sunday, July 26. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.