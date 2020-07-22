World Matchplay Darts: Simon Whitlock says he took 'full advantage' of Michael Van Gerwen's poor form

Michael Van Gerwen failed to produce the goods against Simon Whitlock

Simon Whitlock admitted he took "full advantage" of Michael van Gerwen's poor form to cause a major shock at the PDC World Matchplay Darts in Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

The Australian, seeded 16th in the behind-closed-doors tournament in Milton Keynes, produced one of the best displays of his career to thrash the two-time winner 11-4 as the Dutchman failed to make it past round two for a third successive year.

Van Gerwen was well below his best, converting just four of 24 double attempts, but Whitlock made him pay in style, racing into a 5-0 lead and never looking back to claim his first win over the world No 1 since 2016.

The Wizard of Oz will have an eye on the title as Van Gerwen follows fellow top four seeds Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross out of tournament.

He is the best player on the planet but he had an off-day today and I took advantage of it. Simon Whitlock

"I don't know what to say, I have been practising well, I have been playing well, it just goes to show what I can actually do," said Whitlock.

"I have been playing online tournaments, I was very confident going into the match.

"At the moment, it is one of the best performances. Michael didn't play his normal match, I know that, but I took full advantage of his poor form today.

"He is the best player on the planet but he had an off-day today and I took advantage of it. I just put Michael out of the picture and pretended I was playing local darts."

1:08 Whitlock felt he produced one of his best performances of his career to defeat Van Gerwen Whitlock felt he produced one of his best performances of his career to defeat Van Gerwen

0:37 Watch the moment The Wizard of Oz knocked Van Gerwen out of the World Matchplay Watch the moment The Wizard of Oz knocked Van Gerwen out of the World Matchplay

Whitlock will face Gary Anderson in the last 16, after the Scot ran out an 11-8 victory over James Wade in the battle of the former World Matchplay champions.

"I believed in myself and that's the only way to do it. If you play the player you will put yourself in trouble," added Whitlock.

"Experience counts for that, and along with a love for the game, that's what keeps us older players going."

