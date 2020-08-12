Lisa Ashton welcomes news of the PDC Women's Series as she focuses on leaving a legacy in the sport

Ashton earned her two-year PDC Tour Card after narrowly missing out in 2019

Lisa Ashton has hailed the PDC's decision to introduce the inaugural Women's Series as a milestone for the women's game, and insists that she's more determined than ever to leave a lasting legacy in the sport.

The PDC announced last week that they were set to hold a four-event Women's Series in October 2020, giving players the opportunity to qualify for this year's World Darts Championship.

The events will take place from October 17-18 in Cannock, while the PDC are also staging a separate Grand Slam of Darts qualifier on October 16, offering one qualification spot in November's tournament.

Ashton, who made history in January by becoming the first woman to claim a PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School, has welcomed the decision and believes it comes at an opportune time for the women's game.

"It is brilliant news and it's come at the right time for ladies darts to be fair. It's nice that they've been listening to us and giving us this opportunity," Ashton told the PDC.

"It's giving ladies darts another step, another level. We've always had the BDO and that's the only competition we've ever had. We've never had the opportunity to go up another level.

"To be brought into the Professional Darts Corporation - this is the chance now and we've got to back it and prove what we've been saying. I know we are all determined to do it."

The 49-year-old is one of the most decorated female professionals in the sport, having won four women's World Championship titles and three World Masters crowns.

Lisa Ashton has mixed it with the world's best darts players

'The Lancashire Rose' also featured in the Grand Slam of Darts and PDC World Championship prior to her ground-breaking exploits at Qualifying School in January, which guaranteed her a place at March's UK Open.

Ashton is yet to register a major televised victory over a male counterpart but she has claimed a number of notable scalps on the Pro Tour circuit in 2020, including a win over newly crowned World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh.

There is an incredible strength in depth within women's darts at present, courtesy of two-time world champion Mikuru Suzuki, the history-making Fallon Sherrock and 16-year-old sensation Beau Greaves.

Three-time world champion Anastasia Dobromyslova, former world No 1 Lorraine Winstanley and Deta Hedman - a winner of over 130 ranking titles - also continue to feature prominently on the circuit.

16-year-old Beau Greaves has been touted as a future women's world champion

However, Ashton is focused on the next generation and hopes that her success and the continued opportunities provided to women will create a legacy in the sport.

"There's younger girls coming into the Junior Darts Corporation now, we've got to build a structure for them now and into the PDC. Then they've got something to aim for.

"The money is massive there they can potentially win. Hopefully they can build it up and gain as much money as the men have got.

"The way I'm looking at it is that I'm focusing on myself because it's a new chapter in my life. I just want to be so successful.

PDC launch Women's Series, with four events played across two days in October



Full details ⬇️ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 4, 2020

"But I want to keep proving what women's darts is all about and what our levels can go to. Then when I do retire hopefully I have left a legacy for young girls to look at and know they can do this and follow in my footsteps."

