Premier League Darts: Four more nights staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes in September

Michael van Gerwen is bidding to lift a fifth successive Premier League crown

A further four nights of the Unibet Premier League are to be staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes from September 3-6, replacing the planned events in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

The Premier League season, which has been on hold since March, will return later this month with six nights being held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Those six nights - from August 25-30 - will now be followed after a three-day break by the remaining four league nights of the regular season from September 3-6.

The Play-Offs are still due to take place at London's O2 with a crowd on Thursday, October 22, although should this not be possible, a further night behind closed doors will be added in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, September 2, making Sunday, September 6 the Play-Offs.

"We have continued to work with all relevant parties in recent weeks in a bid to stage these four Unibet Premier League nights with a crowd," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

London's O2 Arena has hosted the Premier League play-offs for the best part of a decade

"As we are still not able to guarantee this and bearing in mind the need to provide clarity for fans with tickets to these events, we will now be staging a further four nights behind closed doors in Milton Keynes.

"We are continuing to work with The O2 in a bid to end the season in style with the Play-Offs in front of a live crowd on Thursday, October 22 if practicable, with the option of adding a further night in September in Milton Keynes available should this not be possible."

2020 Unibet Premier League

Revised Schedule - At August 13 2020

Night 7 - Tuesday August 25, Milton Keynes

Night 8 - Wednesday August 26, Milton Keynes

Judgement Night - Thursday August 27, Milton Keynes

Night 10 - Friday August 28, Milton Keynes

Night 11 - Saturday August 29, Milton Keynes

Night 12 - Sunday August 30, Milton Keynes

Night 13 - Thursday September 3, Milton Keynes

Night 14 - Friday September 4, Milton Keynes

Night 15 - Saturday September 5, Milton Keynes

Night 16 - Sunday September 6, Milton Keynes

Play-Offs - Thursday October 22, The O2, London