Dave Chisnall on his greatest game in darts against Gary Anderson

In the 10th of our series, Dave Chisnall chooses his 2015 Premier League Play-Off semi-final defeat against Gary Anderson as his greatest darts game.

Having almost got his hands on a first PDC major title on two occasions, losing in the final of the 2013 World Grand Prix and the final of the 2014 Grand Slam, Chisnall had become an established player among the world's elite. In his debut Premier League campaign in 2014 he finished seventh but he was handed a wildcard by the PDC to return in 2015.

The St Helens-born player grabbed the opportunity with both hands second time around with a series of impressive performances in the league that included a 7-1 demolition of James Wade during which he posted a 114.17 average, his highest televised average to date. Heading into the final game of the regular league season he needed a win over Michael van Gerwen to top the table but a 6-6 draw meant he would finish second and play Gary Anderson in the Play-Off semi-finals at the O2 Arena.

The pair could not be separated for the first six legs of the contest before Chisnall took out 152 to lead 4-3 and he then followed it up with a break of throw and a hold to put him in control and just four legs away from the final.

"The atmosphere and the crowd was absolutely brilliant. Both players were fluent playing darts and it was good. I was a little bit nervous because it was my first time but I was very confident because I had finished second in the table."

Chisnall missed the chance to go 8-5 up after he couldn't hit the bullseye for an 86 checkout and that left the door open for Anderson who took out 44 for the break of throw and he levelled the match in the following leg after holding his throw. Both players held their throw for the next four legs taking it to a deciding leg in which Chisnall had the throw.

Despite kicking off the leg with a maximum, Chizzy couldn't get over the line, missing three darts at 32 to win and leaving Anderson to clear up 116 and book his place in the final.

"In the last leg I kicked in with a 180 and I thought I was going to win the game. I missed the three darts at 32 and he broke my heart by hitting the 116."

Anderson went on and won the tournament beating van Gerwen 11-7 in the final later that evening to claim his second Premier League title.

